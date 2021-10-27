Categories

Lightning current protection for four-conductor systems

27 October 2021 Circuit & System Protection

The Termitrab complete product family from Phoenix Contact provides narrow surge protective devices for measurement and control technology. With immediate effect, the TTC-6P-4… protective devices for four-conductor applications can also be used for applications that require test class D1. This applies both for product variants with push-in connection technology and for products with screw connection.

Tests of the protective circuit have shown that the requirements of test class D1 are also satisfied. Building transitions are a typical installation location, since curve-shaped lightning pulses (10/350 µs) can be expected here. The components installed in the protective circuit pass the tests for minimum 500 A discharge surge current, which is required for this test class.

For more information contact Phoenix Contact, +27 11 801 8200, sbritz@phoenixcontact.co.za, www.phoenixcontact.co.za


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 801 8200
Fax: +27 11 793 4403
Email: info@phoenixcontact.co.za
www: www.phoenixcontact.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Phoenix Contact


