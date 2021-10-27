Lightning current protection for four-conductor systems

Further reading:

Power modules for electric vehicle charging infrastructure

Phoenix Contact Power Electronics / Power Management

...

Read more...

Clearing the Static: ESD cleaning

Actum Group Circuit & System Protection

...

Read more...

Power supplies for e-mobility charging infrastructure

Phoenix Contact Power Electronics / Power Management

...

Read more...

Terminal blocks with lateral push-in connection

Phoenix Contact Interconnection

...

Read more...

20 mm higher pin heatsink provides 20% better performance

Sivan Electronic Supplies Circuit & System Protection

...

Read more...

High-current feedthrough filters

Conical Technologies Circuit & System Protection

...

Read more...

Compact X2 capacitors for noise suppression

Electrocomp Circuit & System Protection

...

Read more...

Thermoelectric coolers for optoelectronic systems

TRX Electronics Circuit & System Protection

...

Read more...

Common-mode filters for mobile devices

Electrocomp Circuit & System Protection

...

Read more...

Fast-acting chip fuse for automotive applications

Altron Arrow Circuit & System Protection

...

Read more...

With its Charx power fast-charging DC modules, Phoenix Contact offers efficient DC power electronics for fast-charging electric vehicle (EV) stations. The new 30 kW modules are available as AC/DC convertersTo avoid ESD damage to electronic assemblies or components, they must be manufactured, handled, packaged and stored in an ESD protected environment. It is essential that these ESD protected workplaceThe Step Power family from Phoenix Contact has been extended to include new devices for e-mobility charging infrastructure. The new 12 V power supplies have a compact design that makes them idealThe PTV terminal blocks with lateral conductor connection from Phoenix Contact ensure clear wiring without bending radii. As a result, it is also easier to affix and read the connection and conductorWith an overall height of 65 mm, the new PO 98-98-65-AL pin heatsink from Alutronic exceeds the established maximum standard height of 45 mm. In the case of the PO 98-98-65-AL, the additional 20 mm improvesHPR Series feedthrough filters from NexTek are designed and built to provide rugged EMI filtering for high-current lines, no matter the application details or environmental requirements. These feedthroughA new series of very compact EPCOS X2 capacitors for noise suppression, rated for 275 V a.c. and covering a capacitance range from 33 nF to 1 µF, has been released by TDK. Depending on the capacitanceFeaturing next-generation thermoelectric materials, the OptoTEC OTX/HTX Series of thermoelectric coolers from Laird Thermal Systems offers a 10% boost in cooling capacity, greater temperature differentialTDK has developed the TCM0403M Series of miniaturised thin-film common-mode filters for mobile devices. The 0403 case size (0,457 x 0,3 x 0,23 mm) is 58% smaller and 56% lighter than previous products.Vishay introduced a new, very fast-acting thin film chip fuse. For automotive applications, the Vishay Beyschlag MFU 0603 AT is AEC-Q200 qualified and features current ratings from 0,5 A to 5,0 A.