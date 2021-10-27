Lightning current protection for four-conductor systems

The Termitrab complete product family from Phoenix Contact provides narrow surge protective devices for measurement and control technology. With immediate effect, the TTC-6P-4… protective devices for four-conductor applications can also be used for applications that require test class D1. This applies both for product variants with push-in connection technology and for products with screw connection.
Tests of the protective circuit have shown that the requirements of test class D1 are also satisfied. Building transitions are a typical installation location, since curve-shaped lightning pulses (10/350 µs) can be expected here. The components installed in the protective circuit pass the tests for minimum 500 A discharge surge current, which is required for this test class.
Power modules for electric vehicle charging infrastructure Phoenix Contact
Power Electronics / Power Management
With its Charx power fast-charging DC modules, Phoenix Contact offers efficient DC power electronics for fast-charging electric vehicle (EV) stations. The new 30 kW modules are available as AC/DC converters ...
Read more...Clearing the Static: ESD cleaning Actum Group
Circuit & System Protection
To avoid ESD damage to electronic assemblies or components, they must be manufactured, handled, packaged and stored in an ESD protected environment.
It is essential that these ESD protected workplace ...
Read more...Terminal blocks with lateral push-in connection Phoenix Contact
Interconnection
The PTV terminal blocks with lateral conductor connection from Phoenix Contact ensure clear wiring without bending radii. As a result, it is also easier to affix and read the connection and conductor ...
Read more...High-current feedthrough filters Conical Technologies
Circuit & System Protection
HPR Series feedthrough filters from NexTek are designed and built to provide rugged EMI filtering for high-current lines, no matter the application details or environmental requirements. These feedthrough ...
Read more...Compact X2 capacitors for noise suppression Electrocomp
Circuit & System Protection
A new series of very compact EPCOS X2 capacitors for noise suppression, rated for 275 V a.c. and covering a capacitance range from 33 nF to 1 µF, has been released by TDK. Depending on the capacitance ...
Read more...Thermoelectric coolers for optoelectronic systems TRX Electronics
Circuit & System Protection
Featuring next-generation thermoelectric materials, the OptoTEC OTX/HTX Series of thermoelectric coolers from Laird Thermal Systems offers a 10% boost in cooling capacity, greater temperature differential ...
Read more...Common-mode filters for mobile devices Electrocomp
Circuit & System Protection
TDK has developed the TCM0403M Series of miniaturised thin-film common-mode filters for mobile devices. The 0403 case size (0,457 x 0,3 x 0,23 mm) is 58% smaller and 56% lighter than previous products. ...