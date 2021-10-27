Categories

Interconnection



27 GHz SMA interconnect products

27 October 2021 Interconnection

Mouser Electronics is now stocking EP-SMA 27 GHz connectors, adaptors and cable assemblies from TE Connectivity. The portfolio provides engineers with increased bandwidth, power and performance that are ideal for 5G, automated test equipment, aerospace and defence, wireless devices and radar.

The parts offer low insertion loss plus exceptional voltage standing wave ratios (VSWR) of less than 1,15 for adaptors and less than 1,20 for cable assemblies. The EP-SMA 27 GHz components have the same footprint as SMA 6 GHz, 12 GHz and 18 GHz solutions, which means designers can often avoid altering existing layouts to expand frequencies up to 27 GHz.

Using these connectors in an upgrade can provide a cost saving of up to 50% in applications currently using 2,92 mm (40 GHz) or 3,5 mm (33 GHz) products performing at 27 GHz or lower. Additionally, their robust, high-quality materials allow up to 500 mating cycles.


Further reading:

Interconnect system with 1,0 mm centreline
TRX Electronics Interconnection
Mouser Electronics is now stocking the AMPMODU 1,0 mm centreline interconnect system from TE Connectivity (TE). This interconnect system offers an 85% space saving on the board when compared to the ...

Read more...
Connector search spits out mated connector set in seconds
Spectrum Concepts Interconnection
Samtec has a multitude of ways to stack two or more boards together, thanks to a manufacturing process that allows it to position the plastic body on the terminal pin in increments of 0,13 mm on standard ...

Read more...
RF power GaN transistor
TRX Electronics Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Mouser Electronics is now stocking the A3G26D055N Airfast RF power gallium nitride (GaN) transistor from NXP Semiconductors. The transistor is designed for cellular base station applications requiring ...

Read more...
Multi-coax quick-turn microwave connectors
Conical Technologies Interconnection
Chinese RF and microwave connector, cable and adaptor manufacturer, Anoison, announced the release of the latest addition to its selection of RF and microwave products with the release of the PA-5 range ...

Read more...
Interconnect solutions for solar energy systems
Hiconnex Interconnection
Souriau is the chosen interconnect provider for some of the largest concentrated solar power (CSP) and photovoltaics (PV) projects in the world and is currently collaborating with new technology designs ...

Read more...
Thermal management solutions for automotive and Mil/Aero
TRX Electronics Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
How thermal materials work, how to dissipate unnecessary heat and some of the selection criteria that come into play to select the best TIM form, fit and function.

Read more...
Terminal blocks with lateral push-in connection
Phoenix Contact Interconnection
The PTV terminal blocks with lateral conductor connection from Phoenix Contact ensure clear wiring without bending radii. As a result, it is also easier to affix and read the connection and conductor ...

Read more...
Ambient light and proximity sensor
TRX Electronics Opto-Electronics
Mouser Electronics is now stocking the TMD2712 ambient light and proximity sensor from ams. The sensor incorporates an infrared (IR) VCSEL (vertical cavity surface emitting laser) and factory-calibrated ...

Read more...
Thermoelectric coolers for optoelectronic systems
TRX Electronics Circuit & System Protection
Featuring next-generation thermoelectric materials, the OptoTEC OTX/HTX Series of thermoelectric coolers from Laird Thermal Systems offers a 10% boost in cooling capacity, greater temperature differential ...

Read more...
Micro connectors with backshells
Hiconnex Interconnection
At this year’s DSEI exhibition, Nicomatic launched its new DBMM Series, a modification of the DMM 2 mm connectors to include fully integrated backshells. DBMM connectors save space, measuring only 15 mm ...

Read more...










