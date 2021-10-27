27 GHz SMA interconnect products

27 October 2021

Mouser Electronics is now stocking EP-SMA 27 GHz connectors, adaptors and cable assemblies from TE Connectivity. The portfolio provides engineers with increased bandwidth, power and performance that are ideal for 5G, automated test equipment, aerospace and defence, wireless devices and radar.

The parts offer low insertion loss plus exceptional voltage standing wave ratios (VSWR) of less than 1,15 for adaptors and less than 1,20 for cable assemblies. The EP-SMA 27 GHz components have the same footprint as SMA 6 GHz, 12 GHz and 18 GHz solutions, which means designers can often avoid altering existing layouts to expand frequencies up to 27 GHz.

Using these connectors in an upgrade can provide a cost saving of up to 50% in applications currently using 2,92 mm (40 GHz) or 3,5 mm (33 GHz) products performing at 27 GHz or lower. Additionally, their robust, high-quality materials allow up to 500 mating cycles.

