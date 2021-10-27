Automotive RF switches and LNA front-end modules

Recent introductions to Skyworks’ product range are the SKYA21038, SKYA21039, SKYA21040 and SKYA21041 for automotive, cellular compensator and cellular telematics.
The SKYA21038 is a single-pole, double-throw (SPDT) switch intended for mode switching in WLAN applications. Using advanced switching technologies, it maintains low insertion loss and high isolation for all switching paths. The high-linearity performance and low insertion loss achieved by the switch make it an ideal choice for low-power transmit/receive applications.
The SKYA21039 is a single-pole, triple-throw (SP3T) antenna switch that operates in the 2,4 to 2,5 GHz frequency range. Switching between the antenna (RFC signal) and the RF1, RF2 and RF3 ports is accomplished with two control voltages. Its low loss, high isolation, high linearity, small size and low cost make this switch ideal for all WLAN and Bluetooth systems operating in the 2,4 to 2,5 GHz band.
The SKYA21040 integrates a single-pole, triple-throw (SP3T) switch and low-noise amplifier (LNA) with a bypass mode in an ultra-compact package. The device is capable of switching between WLAN receive, WLAN transmit and Bluetooth. The SKYA21040 is provided in a small DFN 8-pin, 1,5 x 1,5 mm package.
The SKYA21041 integrates a single-pole, double-throw (SPDT) switch and low-noise amplifier (LNA) with a bypass mode in an ultra-compact package. The device is capable of switching between WLAN receive and WLAN transmit. It is provided in a 6-pin, 1,2 x 1,4 mm DFN package.
