Quectel Wireless Solutions has launched its new LTE-A Category 6 EM060K-GL module which features Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) capability to provide better service and a cost-efficient solution for private mobile networks.
With more than 300 private mobile networks deployed in the world, industries such as communications and IT, manufacturing, automotive, transport, utilities, public safety, mining and many others are using CBRS as a private network service. CBRS can help customers to build high-capacity, low-latency, robust wireless networks with improved quality of service guarantees. The EM060K-GL was developed to address the needs of customers that utilise these networks.
Powered by the Snapdragon X12 LTE modem from Qualcomm Technologies, the EM060K-GL provides maximum data rates of up to 300 Mbps downlink and 50 Mbps uplink and comes in the M.2 form factor of 30,0 x 42,0 x2,3 mm.
In addition to supporting private CBRS networks, the EM060K-GL offers a wide range of global bands and can also be used to support carrier network capacity boost scenarios by aggregating a public coverage band and a CBRS band. With dual SIM/embedded eSIM, the EM060K-GL can help customers swap data service easily between a public carrier and a private network.
The EM060K-GL supports industry-standard interfaces (USB 3.0/2.0, PCIe 2.0 and PCM/SPI, MIPI) and offers functionalities including USB drivers for Windows, Linux and Android and a multi-constellation GNSS receiver for GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou and Galileo. It is also pin-to-pin compatible with Quectel’s existing EM06 series of M.2 modules and the EM12-G and EM120R-GL, which facilitates customers’ design migrations on a wide range of applications such as industrial routers, home gateways, set-top boxes, consumer laptops and rugged tablets, PCs and PDA devices.
