DC/DC converter for forklift trucks

The DC/DC converters of the series PCMDS550-FT from MTM Power are tailor-made to meet the requirements in forklift truck technology. Highest quality and safety are of particular importance when using power supplies in these applications. As a link between the supply system and the electronic subsystems, extremely high demands are placed on them with regard to their reliability. Due to their good price/performance ratio and technical specs, these converters are also increasingly used in stationary and industrial applications.
The new PCMDS550-FT series can be used flexibly. The nominal input voltages are 48 V, 80 V and 96 V. The existing input filter protects the devices against the typical transients occurring in on-board electrical systems. The standard output voltages are 12 V and 13,8 V.
The low ripple and noise values, combined with a high output voltage constant, guarantee reliable operation of all connected consumers. Other decisive features are short-circuit resistance, transient protection and a temperature range of -25°C to +50°C.
The PCMDS550-FTconverters are designed in an aluminium case with a compact design (189 x 115 x 60 mm). The thermal concept of these vacuum encapsulated parts provides optimised heat dissipation of all power semiconductors via thermal coupling to the base plate. The encapsulated design allows installation on vehicles without suspension or without pneumatic tyres, with the highest shock and vibration stresses.
100 W and 300 W eighth-brick converters Brabek
Power Electronics / Power Management
Recom has introduced two new cost-effective DC/DC products with outputs of 100 W and 300 W in a DOSA-compatible, low-profile, through-hole eighth-brick format (58,4 x 23 mm).
The RPA100E-W 100 W part ...
Read more...USB charger solution with high power density Altron Arrow
Power Electronics / Power Management
Diodes Incorporated has launched a three-chip solution for enhancing the performance of ultra-high-power-density USB Type-C power delivery (PD) systems. These products can be used in a wide variety of ...
Read more...High-side current sense amplifier with adjustable gain NuVision Electronics
Power Electronics / Power Management
The MPQ8112A is a low-cost, unipolar, high-side current sense amplifier that operates from a 2,7 V to 60 V supply and typically consumes a 300 μA current. The Monolithic Power Systems part is ideal for ...
Read more...Super-junction 800 V MOSFETs Altron Arrow
Power Electronics / Power Management
The new super-junction STPOWER MDmesh K6 series from STMicroelectronics enhances several key parameters to minimise system-power losses. It is especially suited to lighting applications based on flyback ...
Read more...Non-silicone thermal interface material Vepac Electronics
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
HTC Heat Transfer Compound from Electrolube is a non-silicone thermal interface material recommended where the efficient and reliable thermal coupling of electrical and electronic components is required, ...
Read more...Wide-input buck converters in tiny package Brabek
Power Electronics / Power Management
RECOM now offers through-hole, 1/32nd brick footprint, non-isolated DC/DC converters by way of the RPMA-4.5 and RPMA-8.0, with 4,5&nbs;A and 8 A output ratings respectively. Each part has a wide 9-53 V input ...
Read more...Air-insulated HV power supplies Vepac Electronics
Power Electronics / Power Management
XP Glassman’s OQ Series of high-voltage AC/DC power supplies are sophisticated 8 kW or 16 kW open-stack units with extremely low ripple and noise. The air-insulated, fast-response supplies exhibit tight ...