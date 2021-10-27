DC/DC converter for forklift trucks

27 October 2021 Power Electronics / Power Management

The DC/DC converters of the series PCMDS550-FT from MTM Power are tailor-made to meet the requirements in forklift truck technology. Highest quality and safety are of particular importance when using power supplies in these applications. As a link between the supply system and the electronic subsystems, extremely high demands are placed on them with regard to their reliability. Due to their good price/performance ratio and technical specs, these converters are also increasingly used in stationary and industrial applications.

The new PCMDS550-FT series can be used flexibly. The nominal input voltages are 48 V, 80 V and 96 V. The existing input filter protects the devices against the typical transients occurring in on-board electrical systems. The standard output voltages are 12 V and 13,8 V.

The low ripple and noise values, combined with a high output voltage constant, guarantee reliable operation of all connected consumers. Other decisive features are short-circuit resistance, transient protection and a temperature range of -25°C to +50°C.

The PCMDS550-FTconverters are designed in an aluminium case with a compact design (189 x 115 x 60 mm). The thermal concept of these vacuum encapsulated parts provides optimised heat dissipation of all power semiconductors via thermal coupling to the base plate. The encapsulated design allows installation on vehicles without suspension or without pneumatic tyres, with the highest shock and vibration stresses.

