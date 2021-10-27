Single-instrument test solution for 5G IoT verification

27 October 2021 Test & Measurement

Anritsu has introduced the radio communication test station MT8000A 5G entry model, a single-instrument solution that supports multiple radio access technologies (RATs) of LTE through 5G NR. The 5G entry model claims to be the only solution in its class that can perform LTE, NR FR1 sub-6 GHz and FR2 millimetre-wave measurements, creating a cost-efficient solution for mobile device developers, repair facilities and test laboratories.

While the number of wireless device channels and use cases continues to increase, critical testing across numerous test combinations can be performed in a much lower timeframe with the high-speed performance of this new instrument. It offers a simple upgrade path from low- to mid- and high-range capability when advanced test functionalities are needed. The ease and affordability of enhancement creates a very scalable and configurable solution that lowers total cost of ownership.

The MT8000A supports RF and protocol testing, functional and application testing, beam characteristic validation and more. It supports non-standalone (NSA) and standalone (SA) mode base station emulation functions for development of 4G and 5G chipsets and devices, as well as mobile services frequency ranges FR1 and FR2. The MT8000A is widely used for performance evaluation of LTE and NR devices in conducted and over-the-air measurements.

