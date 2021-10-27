ToF ranging sensor board eases integration

The VL53L5CX-SATEL breakout boards from STMicroelectronics can be used for easy integration into customer devices. The PCB section supporting the VL53L5CX time-of-flight (ToF), multizone ranging sensor is perforated so that developers can break off the mini-PCB for use in a 3,3 V supply application using flying leads. This makes it easier to integrate the VL53L5CX-SATEL breakout boards into development and evaluation devices due to their small size.
The VL53L5CX sensor provides up to 64 sensing zones with multi-target detection, distance measurement up to 4 metres in each zone and a wide square-edged field of view with 63° diagonal. The sensor is suited to gesture recognition, complex scene analysis including 3D room mapping for robotics, storage-tank level monitoring to assist in inventory management, liquid-level control and waste-bin level monitoring to enable smart refuse collection for enhanced efficiency.
Updates add video to ST’s TouchGFX suite Altron Arrow
Computer/Embedded Technology
STMicroelectronics has released TouchGFX Version 4.18 for user-interface development with STM32 microcontrollers (MCUs), adding video playback, enhanced tools for multi-developer collaboration and support ...
Read more...USB charger solution with high power density Altron Arrow
Power Electronics / Power Management
Diodes Incorporated has launched a three-chip solution for enhancing the performance of ultra-high-power-density USB Type-C power delivery (PD) systems. These products can be used in a wide variety of ...
Read more...VCSEL modules for 3D gesture recognition Future Electronics
Opto-Electronics
ams Osram has expanded its 3D sensing portfolio with four new VCSEL modules. The number of applications which utilise 3D sensing technology continues to increase, from the detection of the surroundings ...
Read more...Super-junction 800 V MOSFETs Altron Arrow
Power Electronics / Power Management
The new super-junction STPOWER MDmesh K6 series from STMicroelectronics enhances several key parameters to minimise system-power losses. It is especially suited to lighting applications based on flyback ...
Read more...Isolated SiC gate driver Altron Arrow
Power Electronics / Power Management
STMicroelectronics’ STGAP2SiCSN single-channel gate driver, optimised to control silicon carbide (SiC) MOSFETs, comes in a space-saving narrowbody SO-8 package and delivers robust performance with accurate ...
Read more...Ambient light and proximity sensor TRX Electronics
Opto-Electronics
Mouser Electronics is now stocking the TMD2712 ambient light and proximity sensor from ams. The sensor incorporates an infrared (IR) VCSEL (vertical cavity surface emitting laser) and factory-calibrated ...