ToF ranging sensor board eases integration

27 October 2021 Opto-Electronics

The VL53L5CX-SATEL breakout boards from STMicroelectronics can be used for easy integration into customer devices. The PCB section supporting the VL53L5CX time-of-flight (ToF), multizone ranging sensor is perforated so that developers can break off the mini-PCB for use in a 3,3 V supply application using flying leads. This makes it easier to integrate the VL53L5CX-SATEL breakout boards into development and evaluation devices due to their small size.

The VL53L5CX sensor provides up to 64 sensing zones with multi-target detection, distance measurement up to 4 metres in each zone and a wide square-edged field of view with 63° diagonal. The sensor is suited to gesture recognition, complex scene analysis including 3D room mapping for robotics, storage-tank level monitoring to assist in inventory management, liquid-level control and waste-bin level monitoring to enable smart refuse collection for enhanced efficiency.

For more information contact Renaldo Fibiger, Altron Arrow, +27 11 923 9600, rfibiger@arrow.altech.co.za, www.altronarrow.com


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 923 9600
Fax: +27 11 923 9884
Email: info@arrow.altech.co.za
www: www.altronarrow.com
Articles: More information and articles about Altron Arrow


