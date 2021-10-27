mikroSDK adds supports for Kinetis MCUs

MikroElektronika’s multi-architectural software development kit, mikroSDK 2.0, now supports 147 microcontrollers (MCUs) from NXP Semiconductors. mikroSDK is a collection of open-source software libraries with unified API and software development tools that makes application code portable and reusable on many different platforms and architectures, with virtually no code changes.
The addition of NXP's Kinetis family takes the number of MCUs supported by mikroSDK 2.0 to over 1500, ranging from small 8-bit up to 32-bit devices. Other notable product families covered include PIC and PIC32 by Microchip Technology and the 849-strong STM32 family from STMicroelectronics. New devices and architectures are being added all the time.
mikroSDK 2.0 is a complete, cross-platform software development kit for embedded applications that provides everything necessary to start developing and prototyping, including Click board applications and GUIs for embedded devices.
Rapid software development is easily achieved as developers do not need to consider low-level code, freeing them up to focus on the application code itself. This means that changing the MCU or even the whole platform will not require developers to redevelop their code for the new design. They can simply switch to the desired platform, apply the correct board definition file and the application code will continue to run after a single compilation.
Evaluation kit for formaldehyde sensor Electrocomp
Design Automation
The SEK-SFA30 evaluation kit has been designed for easy evaluation of Sensirion’s SFA30 formaldehyde sensor. The SFA30 is designed for easy integration into air purifiers, demand-controlled ventilation ...
Read more...Altium Designer component creation webinar
Design Automation
Component creation is a necessary evil when it comes to design and it’s something we all need to do. But instead of spending hours creating your components and having them turn into a complete roadblock, ...
Read more...Deep learning APIs for Espressif SoCs iCorp Technologies
Design Automation
ESP-DL, recently introduced by Espressif Systems, provides APIs for neural network (NN) inference, image processing, maths operations and deep learning (DL) models. With ESP-DL, developers can use Espressif's ...
Read more...TI software tool for power stage design
Design Automation
The Power Stage Designer software tool from Texas Instruments (TI) helps you accelerate your power supply designs by calculating voltages and currents of 20 topologies according to your own inputs. All ...
Read more...EMI power choke impedance finder
Design Automation
Coilcraft’s EMI Power Choke Impedance Finder is a powerful search and analysis tool for finding the optimal off-the-shelf inductors/chokes for different types of EMI filters (e.g. LC low-pass filters, ...
Read more...Browser-based design viewer for Altium 365 EDA Technologies
Design Automation
Complementing its professional-level Altium 365 cloud platform, Altium offers a simple and convenient way to view and share electronic designs through your browser. Schematics, PCB layout and 3D visualisation ...
Read more...A UI to build better UIs Altron Arrow
Design Automation
TouchGFX Designer 4.17 has become available for download, the latest version of STMicroelectronics’ user interface (UI) design software featuring a user interface overhaul to make the application more ...
Read more...IoT dev board for mobile applications Dizzy Enterprises
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
MikroElektronika has launched LTE IoT 8 Click – a member of its 1000-strong Click family of peripheral development boards – targeting designers of low-power LTE-M and NB-IoT connectivity solutions in ...