mikroSDK adds supports for Kinetis MCUs

27 October 2021 Design Automation

MikroElektronika’s multi-architectural software development kit, mikroSDK 2.0, now supports 147 microcontrollers (MCUs) from NXP Semiconductors. mikroSDK is a collection of open-source software libraries with unified API and software development tools that makes application code portable and reusable on many different platforms and architectures, with virtually no code changes.

The addition of NXP's Kinetis family takes the number of MCUs supported by mikroSDK 2.0 to over 1500, ranging from small 8-bit up to 32-bit devices. Other notable product families covered include PIC and PIC32 by Microchip Technology and the 849-strong STM32 family from STMicroelectronics. New devices and architectures are being added all the time.

mikroSDK 2.0 is a complete, cross-platform software development kit for embedded applications that provides everything necessary to start developing and prototyping, including Click board applications and GUIs for embedded devices.

Rapid software development is easily achieved as developers do not need to consider low-level code, freeing them up to focus on the application code itself. This means that changing the MCU or even the whole platform will not require developers to redevelop their code for the new design. They can simply switch to the desired platform, apply the correct board definition file and the application code will continue to run after a single compilation.


