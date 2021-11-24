Wireless asset tag supporting Quuppa RTLS

24 November 2021
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
onsemi unveiled a new system solution that overcomes the main challenges associated with developing asset tracking tags. Battery life has been a major obstacle to asset tag adoption, particularly within industrial sectors where reducing maintenance efforts and associated costs are a primary concern. The RSL10 Asset Tag offers a battery life of up to five years, compared to the generally accepted battery life for asset tracking tags or beacons of just a year or even months.
This battery life is made possible by the low power consumption of the RSL10 Bluetooth 5 radio SoC and enhancements at the firmware level. Alongside the RSL10, the platform features a 3-axis accelerometer and environmental sensors (motion, pressure and temperature) to provide valuable data and insights into an asset’s environment, condition and orientation.
Each sensor is powered through a dedicated MOSFET load switch controlled by the RSL10. This design enables the overall system power consumption to be controlled on a per-sensor basis, which decreases the total power used. Additional features of the platform include a low-cost antenna, matching circuit optimised for Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) transmissions, a multi-purpose dome switch and a 10-pin debugger that can be removed depending on the needs of the application.
The RSL10 was recently selected for use in an indoor localisation beacon designed to track and monitor hospital equipment and provide actionable insight to healthcare providers. Blyott, an IoT solution provider and Tatwah, a market leader in Bluetooth LE tags and beacons, developed the device. Blyott selected Tatwah’s RSL10-based beacons because of their small form-factor, ultra-low-power capabilities and the ability of the IP67 tags to meet the stringent sterilisation requirements.
The RSL10 Asset Tag is available with a comprehensive suite of development tools that include multi-protocol wireless support for Bluetooth Low Energy connectivity and the Quuppa Intelligent Locating System real-time localisation services (RTLS). Within the CMSIS-Pack which is included with the evaluation board, onsemi has developed a custom application that demonstrates the ultra-low-power features and capabilities of the platform in an asset tracking use-case.
SMD antenna for compact 4G/5G designs iCorp Technologies
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Antenova is announcing ‘Allani’, part no SR4L069 – a compact SMD antenna for the 4G and 5G cellular bands measuring just 45,0 x 10,0 x 3,3 mm. It achieves good efficiency with a short ground plane, making ...
Read more...Wi-Fi SoCs with USB interface iCorp Technologies
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
USB (Universal Serial Bus) is an industry standard that enables communication between a host controller and peripherals or other devices. A USB interface is integrated into Espressif Systems’ ESP32-S ...
Read more...6-channel SPST RF micro switch RF Design
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The MM3100 from Menlo Micro is a six-channel, normally open (NO), single-pole single-throw (SPST) micro-mechanical switch that operates from DC to 3 GHz. It is based on Menlo’s ‘Ideal Switch’ technology ...
Read more...1:2 balun for 2-20 GHz operation RFiber Solutions
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The MABA-011125 from Macom Technology Solutions is a fully integrated 2-20 GHz 1:2 balun offering optimal insertion loss performance in a miniature package. It is ideally suited to wideband applications ...
Read more...LTE antennas for industrial and commercial use Otto Wireless Solutions
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Ottennas, Otto Wireless Solutions’ in-house brand of antennas, are designed to work on all LTE networks in South Africa and are compatible with all LTE routers which support external antennas (an adaptor ...
Read more...Backward-compatible 4G LTE antenna iCorp Technologies
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The Opala cellular antenna from Synzen is a highly compact yet high-performance solution for devices that require embedded antenna designs. With this part, Synzen has created an optimal solution for 4G ...
Read more...LoRaWAN module for complex environments iCorp Technologies
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
HopeRF’s RFM6501W module is a system-on-chip (SoC) module embedded with a Cypress 32-bit Cortex-M0+ low-power microcontroller and the SX1262 LoRa chip from Semtech. It has ultra-low power consumption, ...
Read more...Automotive RF switches and LNA front-end modules Hi-Q Electronics
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Recent introductions to Skyworks’ product range are the SKYA21038, SKYA21039, SKYA21040 and SKYA21041 for automotive, cellular compensator and cellular telematics.
The SKYA21038 is a single-pole, ...
Read more...LTE Cat. 6 module with CBRS capability iCorp Technologies
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Quectel Wireless Solutions has launched its new LTE-A Category 6 EM060K-GL module which features Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) capability to provide better service and a cost-efficient solution ...