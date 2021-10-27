Categories

Discovery kit for IoT nodes using STM32U5 MCU

27 October 2021 DSP, Micros & Memory

The B-U585I-IOT02A Discovery kit provides a complete demonstration and development platform for STMicroelectronics’ STM32U585AI microcontroller, featuring an Arm Cortex-M33 core with Arm TrustZone and Armv8-M mainline security extension, 2 MB of Flash memory and 786 KB of SRAM, as well as smart peripheral resources.

This kit enables a wide diversity of applications by exploiting low-power communication, multiway sensing and direct connection to cloud servers.

It includes Wi-Fi and Bluetooth modules, as well as microphones, temperature and humidity, magnetometer, accelerometer and gyroscope, pressure, time-of-flight and gesture-detection sensors.

Support for Arduino Uno V3, STMod+ and Pmod connectivity provides unlimited expansion capabilities with a large choice of specialised add-on boards. For even more user-friendliness, the on-board STLINK-V3E debugger provides out-of-the-box loading and debugging capabilities, as well as a USB virtual COM port bridge.

The B-U585I-IOT02A Discovery kit leverages the STM32U5 Series’ key assets to enable prototyping for a variety of wearable or sensor applications in fitness, metering, industrial or medical, with state-of-the-art energy efficiency and elevated security.

For more information contact Renaldo Fibiger, Altron Arrow, +27 11 923 9600, rfibiger@arrow.altech.co.za, www.altronarrow.com


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 923 9600
Fax: +27 11 923 9884
Email: info@arrow.altech.co.za
www: www.altronarrow.com
Articles: More information and articles about Altron Arrow


Further reading:

Updates add video to ST’s TouchGFX suite
Altron Arrow Computer/Embedded Technology
STMicroelectronics has released TouchGFX Version 4.18 for user-interface development with STM32 microcontrollers (MCUs), adding video playback, enhanced tools for multi-developer collaboration and support ...

Read more...
USB charger solution with high power density
Altron Arrow Power Electronics / Power Management
Diodes Incorporated has launched a three-chip solution for enhancing the performance of ultra-high-power-density USB Type-C power delivery (PD) systems. These products can be used in a wide variety of ...

Read more...
Super-junction 800 V MOSFETs
Altron Arrow Power Electronics / Power Management
The new super-junction STPOWER MDmesh K6 series from STMicroelectronics enhances several key parameters to minimise system-power losses. It is especially suited to lighting applications based on flyback ...

Read more...
ToF ranging sensor board eases integration
Altron Arrow Opto-Electronics
The VL53L5CX-SATEL breakout boards from STMicroelectronics can be used for easy integration into customer devices. The PCB section supporting the VL53L5CX time-of-flight (ToF), multizone ranging sensor ...

Read more...
SoM maker relies on ST MPU and open-source community
Altron Arrow Computer/Embedded Technology
“Open source is not only code sharing but a willingness to bring a certain know-how to a community and make a business around it.”

Read more...
Isolated SiC gate driver
Altron Arrow Power Electronics / Power Management
STMicroelectronics’ STGAP2SiCSN single-channel gate driver, optimised to control silicon carbide (SiC) MOSFETs, comes in a space-saving narrowbody SO-8 package and delivers robust performance with accurate ...

Read more...
Analog microphone array board for advanced audio sensing
Altron Arrow Computer/Embedded Technology
The STEVAL-STWINMAV1 microphone array expansion board adds advanced audio sensing capabilities to STMicroelectronics’ STEVAL-STWINKT1B (and STEVAL-STWINKT1) SensorTile Wireless Industrial Node (STWIN) ...

Read more...
SDR transceiver delivers big advances in frequency hopping
Altron Arrow Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The ADRV9002 empowers users with the frequency hopping capabilities to handle applications such as Link 16 and fast real-time carrier frequency loading in both single- and dual-channel operation modes.

Read more...
A UI to build better UIs
Altron Arrow Design Automation
TouchGFX Designer 4.17 has become available for download, the latest version of STMicroelectronics’ user interface (UI) design software featuring a user interface overhaul to make the application more ...

Read more...
Fast-acting chip fuse for automotive applications
Altron Arrow Circuit & System Protection
Vishay introduced a new, very fast-acting thin film chip fuse. For automotive applications, the Vishay Beyschlag MFU 0603 AT is AEC-Q200 qualified and features current ratings from 0,5 A to 5,0 A.  ...

Read more...










