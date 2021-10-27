Discovery kit for IoT nodes using STM32U5 MCU

27 October 2021 DSP, Micros & Memory

The B-U585I-IOT02A Discovery kit provides a complete demonstration and development platform for STMicroelectronics’ STM32U585AI microcontroller, featuring an Arm Cortex-M33 core with Arm TrustZone and Armv8-M mainline security extension, 2 MB of Flash memory and 786 KB of SRAM, as well as smart peripheral resources.

This kit enables a wide diversity of applications by exploiting low-power communication, multiway sensing and direct connection to cloud servers.

It includes Wi-Fi and Bluetooth modules, as well as microphones, temperature and humidity, magnetometer, accelerometer and gyroscope, pressure, time-of-flight and gesture-detection sensors.

Support for Arduino Uno V3, STMod+ and Pmod connectivity provides unlimited expansion capabilities with a large choice of specialised add-on boards. For even more user-friendliness, the on-board STLINK-V3E debugger provides out-of-the-box loading and debugging capabilities, as well as a USB virtual COM port bridge.

The B-U585I-IOT02A Discovery kit leverages the STM32U5 Series’ key assets to enable prototyping for a variety of wearable or sensor applications in fitness, metering, industrial or medical, with state-of-the-art energy efficiency and elevated security.

For more information contact Renaldo Fibiger, Altron Arrow, +27 11 923 9600, rfibiger@arrow.altech.co.za, www.altronarrow.com

Credit(s)

Altron Arrow





