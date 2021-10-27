Discovery kit for IoT nodes using STM32U5 MCU

The B-U585I-IOT02A Discovery kit provides a complete demonstration and development platform for STMicroelectronics’ STM32U585AI microcontroller, featuring an Arm Cortex-M33 core with Arm TrustZone and Armv8-M mainline security extension, 2 MB of Flash memory and 786 KB of SRAM, as well as smart peripheral resources.
This kit enables a wide diversity of applications by exploiting low-power communication, multiway sensing and direct connection to cloud servers.
It includes Wi-Fi and Bluetooth modules, as well as microphones, temperature and humidity, magnetometer, accelerometer and gyroscope, pressure, time-of-flight and gesture-detection sensors.
Support for Arduino Uno V3, STMod+ and Pmod connectivity provides unlimited expansion capabilities with a large choice of specialised add-on boards. For even more user-friendliness, the on-board STLINK-V3E debugger provides out-of-the-box loading and debugging capabilities, as well as a USB virtual COM port bridge.
The B-U585I-IOT02A Discovery kit leverages the STM32U5 Series’ key assets to enable prototyping for a variety of wearable or sensor applications in fitness, metering, industrial or medical, with state-of-the-art energy efficiency and elevated security.
Updates add video to ST’s TouchGFX suite Altron Arrow
Computer/Embedded Technology
STMicroelectronics has released TouchGFX Version 4.18 for user-interface development with STM32 microcontrollers (MCUs), adding video playback, enhanced tools for multi-developer collaboration and support ...
Read more...USB charger solution with high power density Altron Arrow
Power Electronics / Power Management
Diodes Incorporated has launched a three-chip solution for enhancing the performance of ultra-high-power-density USB Type-C power delivery (PD) systems. These products can be used in a wide variety of ...
Read more...Super-junction 800 V MOSFETs Altron Arrow
Power Electronics / Power Management
The new super-junction STPOWER MDmesh K6 series from STMicroelectronics enhances several key parameters to minimise system-power losses. It is especially suited to lighting applications based on flyback ...
Read more...ToF ranging sensor board eases integration Altron Arrow
Opto-Electronics
The VL53L5CX-SATEL breakout boards from STMicroelectronics can be used for easy integration into customer devices. The PCB section supporting the VL53L5CX time-of-flight (ToF), multizone ranging sensor ...
Read more...Isolated SiC gate driver Altron Arrow
Power Electronics / Power Management
STMicroelectronics’ STGAP2SiCSN single-channel gate driver, optimised to control silicon carbide (SiC) MOSFETs, comes in a space-saving narrowbody SO-8 package and delivers robust performance with accurate ...
Read more...A UI to build better UIs Altron Arrow
Design Automation
TouchGFX Designer 4.17 has become available for download, the latest version of STMicroelectronics’ user interface (UI) design software featuring a user interface overhaul to make the application more ...