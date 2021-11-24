VPX processor board with strong security

24 November 2021 Computer/Embedded Technology

Concurrent Technologies has developed a VPX processor board based on the Intel Xeon E-2200 processor family (previously known as Coffee Lake Refresh) launched by Intel for use in long-lifecycle embedded applications. Air-cooled boards as well as rugged conduction-cooled variants are available.

The default variant of the TR E8x/msd packs a 6-core Intel Xeon E-2276ME processor running at 2,8 GHz with up to 32 GB of soldered-down DDR4 memory and a rich assortment of I/O including on-board graphics. These features make it particularly suitable for supervisory computing, display and storage tasks in the military, aerospace, transportation and industrial markets.

Security is a key design requirement for this product – all TR E8x/msd boards are shipped with Boot Guard enabled to ensure that only firmware authorised by Concurrent Technologies can be executed. Secure Boot is also permanently enabled, so that the operating system and application software are validated before execution. A TPM 2.0 device is fitted to act as a secure safe for encrypted key storage. For additional protection against external threats, Concurrent Technologies offers optional sanitisation utilities or a proprietary security package to prevent against intrusion.

The board has been designed with a flexible PCI Express (PCIe) configuration to enable connection to several peripheral boards without a PCIe switch. The normal configuration has two x4 data plane ports with a further option to have up to three x4 data and expansion plane ports, all running at Gen 3 speeds. An on-board PCIe switch has DMA and non-transparent bridge (NTB) capability to enable high-throughput transfers and multi-processor board configurations.

