RS-485/422 differential transceivers

24 November 2021

Renesas has expanded its RS-485/422 portfolio with the RAA78815x family of 5 V differential transceivers with electrical fast transient (EFT) immunity of ±5000 V and ESD protection up to ±16 000 V, making them suitable for products operating in harsh industrial and automation environments such as HVAC, factory automation and smart grid equipment, where devices are frequently turned on and off or added and disconnected from the system.

The six new ruggedised devices meet both the RS-485 and RS-422 communication standards. Key features include 3,1 V delivery into the RS-485-required 54 Ω load, 125 μA bus current, 550 μA supply current, 70 nA shutdown current and ultra-small 3 x 5 mm MSOP and 6 x 8,6 mm SOIC packaging.

The devices offer support for multiple data rates and both full-duplex (RAA788150, RAA788153 and RAA788156) and half-duplex modes (RAA788152, RAA788155 and RAA788158).

For more information contact Larry Gordon, Hi-Q Electronics, +27 11 894 8083, larry@hi-q.co.za, www.hi-q.co.za


+27 21 595 1307
Fax: +27 21 595 3820
sales@hi-q.co.za
www.hi-q.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Hi-Q Electronics


