Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation new
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT



Print this page printer friendly version

NB-IoT roll-out will rapidly increase adoption

24 November 2021 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

In today’s ever-evolving world, catching the IoT wave is critical. Surveys show that four out of five businesses are investing in IoT, however, there are always questions when it comes to delivering long-term IoT solutions. Power consumption, data cost and reliable connectivity are only a few of them.

That’s why NB-IoT (Narrowband Internet of Things) is expected to become a highly feasible option for IoT companies. Flickswitch, a leader in data SIM management solutions for enterprises in Africa, has expanded its SIMcontrol offering to include NB-IoT on the Vodacom South Africa mobile network as part of its Managed APN solution. SIMcontrol now supports NB-IoT in South Africa as part of its drive to make IoT connectivity easier and more cost-effective.

“Although it is a fairly new technology, many of our IoT customers are starting to test NB-IoT device connectivity in South Africa,” says Kees Snijders, managing director of Flickswitch, adding that “in the low-power narrowband connectivity space, it will certainly drive IoT adoption across many industries.”

So, what is NB-IoT?

NB-IoT is a type of low-power wide-area network (LPWAN) used by mobile network operators. It operates in the licenced spectrum to guarantee quality of service and provides strong coverage over large areas, even when devices are underground or deep within buildings, as well as greater power efficiency.

Using power saving modes and extended discontinuous reception options, IoT devices can run on batteries for up to a few years. And for the first time, it allows networks to support upwards of 50&nbps;000 devices in a single cell without congestion. It is specifically designed for dual-directional, low-data IoT connectivity.

Typical applications suited for NB-IoT devices include smart meters, remote sensors, asset tracking, security devices and agri-tech solutions.

Take-up and coverage

“As an LPWAN technology, NB-IoT has had a pretty slow start. But being in the licenced spectrum, with the backing of a major mobile network in terms of quality of service, adoption is definitely set to grow rapidly,” says Snijders.

After starting with commercial NB-IoT rollout in 2017, NB-IoT coverage in South Africa started with main centres and continues to grow, with over 3500 active sites and plans to have most of the current LTE sites enabled for NB-IoT by 2025.

It is also seen as a way for IoT device deployments to hedge against 2G and 3G spectrum thinning, which is rumoured to be planned between 2023 and 2025.

SIMcontrol Managed APN

NB-IoT connectivity in South Africa runs on the SIMcontrol Managed APN, a full APN-as-a-service. It features pooled data, SIM quota management and next-generation software-defined networking, all managed through the SIMcontrol online platform.

This makes IoT SIM deployment and management quick and easy. “Companies can set up a SIMcontrol account and get SIMs provisioned for NB-IoT testing within a day or two,” says Snijders. “There are no APN contracts and you only pay for what you use,” he adds.

SIMcontrol also offers NB-IoT roaming in 28 countries worldwide.

IoT connectivity costs

The SIMcontrol see-what-you-spend approach eliminates the risk of SIM abuse and reduces data connectivity costs. No long-term contracts and no volume commitments mean you only pay for what you need while having a real-time view of your spending across the entire SIM base.

SIMcontrol is built on core mobile network infrastructure to ensure maximum reliability, which is critical for IoT deployments. Additional functionality required for IoT deployments include network location services, data session history, device setup SMSes, SIM profile lookups, an advanced API for integration with customer systems and a technical support team that understands IoT device connectivity issues.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 87 943 7222
Email: hello@flickswitch.co.za
www: www.flickswitch.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Flickswitch


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Embedded GNSS antenna with integrated LNA
RF Design Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The HC990EXF from Tallysman is an extended-filter embedded GNSS helical antenna. This RHCP (right-hand circular polarised) antenna provides a peak gain of 3 dBi at full bandwidth and has an axial ratio ...

Read more...
Wireless asset tag supporting Quuppa RTLS
EBV Electrolink Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
onsemi unveiled a new system solution that overcomes the main challenges associated with developing asset tracking tags. Battery life has been a major obstacle to asset tag adoption, particularly within ...

Read more...
Wi-Fi SoCs with USB interface
iCorp Technologies Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
USB (Universal Serial Bus) is an industry standard that enables communication between a host controller and peripherals or other devices. A USB interface is integrated into Espressif Systems’ ESP32-S ...

Read more...
RS-485/422 differential transceivers
Hi-Q Electronics Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Renesas has expanded its RS-485/422 portfolio with the RAA78815x family of 5 V differential transceivers with electrical fast transient (EFT) immunity of ±5000 V and ESD protection up to ±16 000 V, making ...

Read more...
Multi-mode LTE Cat. 4 module
iCorp Technologies Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The SC200R-EM is a new-generation multi-mode LTE Cat. 4 smart module measuring 40,5 mm × 40,5 mm × 2,8 mm with built-in Android OS, based on Qualcomm’s ARM Cortex-A53 64-bit quad-core processor and built-in ...

Read more...
Tiny Bluetooth module fit for industrial applications
RF Design Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The newly released ANNA-B4 is u-blox’ smallest Bluetooth module to date, packed with features tailored to the needs of industrial applications. This comes at a time when smart factories have matured from ...

Read more...
Multiprotocol, dual-processor wireless SoC
RF Design Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Nordic Semiconductor’s nRF5340 high-end multiprotocol system-on-chip (SoC) became the first member of its next generation of nRF5 Series SoCs. The nRF5340 builds on Nordic’s proven and globally adopted ...

Read more...
Cloud platform securely manages and connects edge devices
Avnet Silica Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
NXP Semiconductors’ EdgeLock 2GO IoT service platform enables easy, secure deployment and management of IoT devices and services. The platform is integrated with NXP’s Common Criteria (CC) EAL 6+ certified ...

Read more...
One LoRa node to find them all
Otto Wireless Solutions Editor's Choice Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Whether your barrier to making use of LoRa has been availability or the price of nodes and gateways, or the lack of network infrastructure, the solutions to these problems are now available.

Read more...
Warehouse staging area capacity solution
RF Design Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Taoglas, better known for its antennas, has furthered its drive to be an enabler of digital transformation through IoT with its new Taoglas EDGE Vision technology, which aims to streamline processes for ...

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved