Modular, portable 5G RF spectrum analyser

The HC990EXF from Tallysman is an extended-filter embedded GNSS helical antenna. This RHCP (right-hand circular polarised) antenna provides a peak gain of 3 dBi at full bandwidth and has an axial ratio of less than 0,5 dB at zenith. It utilises Tallysman’s latest wideband helical element design and features a low-current, low-noise amplifier (LNA) with an integrated low-loss pre-filter to prevent harmonic interference from high-amplitude signals. The LNA provides a gain of 35 dB with a noise figure of 2 dB.
The antenna covers the GPS/QZSS-L1/L2/L5, QZSS-L6, GLONASS-G1/G2/G3, Galileo-E1/E5a/E5b/E6, BeiDou-B1/B2/B2a/B3 and NavIC-L5 frequency bands, including the satellite-based augmentation system (SBAS). It also supports L-band correction services.
The HC990EXF requires a DC supply from 2,2 to 16,0 V and draws 36 mA of current. It is available in a compact helical-mount enclosure that measures 60 mm in diameter and 26 mm in height with flying lead (UFL) connectors. The antenna has been designed to mitigate out-of-band signals and prevent GNSS antenna saturation, which makes it ideal for use in autonomous unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), GNSS positioning, land survey positioning, mission-critical GNSS timing, network timing and synchronisation, sea and land container tracking, fleet management and asset tracking, marine and avionics systems and law enforcement and public safety.
Embedded GNSS antenna with integrated LNA
