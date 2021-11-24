Ruggedised precision VNA test cables

24 November 2021 Interconnection

The TestPro VNA series provides customers with a reliable, ruggedised solution for lab and production vector network analyser (VNA) testing. With options for 50 GHz and 67 GHz, these cables offer cost-leading alternatives to original OEM VNA cable solutions.

TestPro ruggedised VNA test cables are specially designed to withstand the rigours of test lab use and production testing for 50 Ω communications systems. These phase-stable cables are available in either male or female versions and 2,4 mm or 1,85 mm.

Radiall’s series of VNA test cables have a maximum phase and loss change guaranteed. This key parameter is essential because amplitude and phase variation following VNA calibration causes inaccurate S-parameter measurements.

The braided stainless steel armouring surrounding the coax provides a rugged, self-locking, flexible cable with a flex life exceeding 50 000 cycles. The rugged, stainless steel 2,4 mm and 1,85 mm connectors provide up to 5000 mating cycles when installed and maintained.

These cable assemblies are designed for precision measurements with VNAs, offering extremely precise phase and amplitude stability when flexed and providing extreme accuracy and long intervals between recalibrations. They are available as single cable or phase matched pairs and are delivered in three standard lengths of 63,5 cm, 96,5 cm and 121,9 cm. A test report with serial number and VSWR, IL and phase and loss stability data is included.

