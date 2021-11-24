Adaptor sleeves for heavy-duty connectors

24 November 2021 Interconnection

HC-CES adaptor sleeves from Phoenix Contact enable the easy and time-saving connection of a large range of conductors in the company’s Heavycon heavy-duty connector series.

The new adaptors replace the sleeve housing of the connector. Together with the CES cable entry system, a large number of conductors for signal, data and power transmission can be routed into the control cabinet via just one pluggable interface. Conductors can easily be extended or replaced at a later date. The adaptor sleeves therefore provide greater flexibility and are a convenient alternative to connections with cable glands or corrugated pipe adaptors.

The sleeves are suitable for modular and fixed-position contact inserts. Mounting is via panel-mount bases of sizes B16 and B24. With the secure seal and integrated strain relief, the connection is reliably protected.

For more information contact Phoenix Contact, +27 11 801 8200 , sbritz@phoenixcontact.co.za, www.phoenixcontact.co.za

Credit(s)

Phoenix Contact





