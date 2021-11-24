Categories

Adaptor sleeves for heavy-duty connectors

24 November 2021 Interconnection

HC-CES adaptor sleeves from Phoenix Contact enable the easy and time-saving connection of a large range of conductors in the company’s Heavycon heavy-duty connector series.

The new adaptors replace the sleeve housing of the connector. Together with the CES cable entry system, a large number of conductors for signal, data and power transmission can be routed into the control cabinet via just one pluggable interface. Conductors can easily be extended or replaced at a later date. The adaptor sleeves therefore provide greater flexibility and are a convenient alternative to connections with cable glands or corrugated pipe adaptors.

The sleeves are suitable for modular and fixed-position contact inserts. Mounting is via panel-mount bases of sizes B16 and B24. With the secure seal and integrated strain relief, the connection is reliably protected.

For more information contact Phoenix Contact, +27 11 801 8200, sbritz@phoenixcontact.co.za, www.phoenixcontact.co.za


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 801 8200
Fax: +27 11 793 4403
Email: info@phoenixcontact.co.za
www: www.phoenixcontact.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Phoenix Contact


Further reading:

High-reliability power connector with 8,5 mm pitch
Avnet Abacus Interconnection
Allowing designers to specify high current and high quality for maximum power in extreme conditions, the Kona connector from Harwin features tough, resilient housings to protect connections from physical ...

Read more...
Host of updates rolled out to Samtec’s website
Spectrum Concepts Interconnection
Samtec added a slew of updates and new features to its website (www.samtec.com) in October, as several projects wrapped up and were pushed live to the site. These included a new design for its ‘tech specs’ ...

Read more...
27 GHz SMA interconnect products
TRX Electronics Interconnection
Mouser Electronics is now stocking EP-SMA 27 GHz connectors, adaptors and cable assemblies from TE Connectivity. The portfolio provides engineers with increased bandwidth, power and performance that are ...

Read more...
Ruggedised precision VNA test cables
Hiconnex Interconnection
The TestPro VNA series provides customers with a reliable, ruggedised solution for lab and production vector network analyser (VNA) testing. With options for 50 GHz and 67 GHz, these cables offer cost-leading ...

Read more...
Ultra-miniature coaxial connectors
Otto Marketing Interconnection
Hirose Electric has released its X.FL coaxial wire-to-board and board-to-board series. The ultra-miniature wire-to-board versions offer a low profile of 0,94 mm combined with high performance to meet ...

Read more...
Circular industrial Ethernet connectors
RS Components (SA) Interconnection
RS Components has announced availability of a complete series of circular connectors manufactured by Conec Elektronische Bauelemente, part of the Amphenol Group.    Featuring 0,8&nbps;mm diameter contact pins, ...

Read more...
Additional pin counts for MicroSpeed connectors
Actum Group Interconnection
ERNI expanded its MicroSpeed product family in the signal area to include variants with the additional pin counts of 26, 32 and 44. Unshielded connectors were also added to the power supply group.  ...

Read more...
Lightning current protection for four-conductor systems
Phoenix Contact Circuit & System Protection
The Termitrab complete product family from Phoenix Contact provides narrow surge protective devices for measurement and control technology. With immediate effect, the TTC-6P-4… protective devices for ...

Read more...
Interconnect system with 1,0 mm centreline
TRX Electronics Interconnection
Mouser Electronics is now stocking the AMPMODU 1,0 mm centreline interconnect system from TE Connectivity (TE). This interconnect system offers an 85% space saving on the board when compared to the ...

Read more...
Power modules for electric vehicle charging infrastructure
Phoenix Contact Power Electronics / Power Management
With its Charx power fast-charging DC modules, Phoenix Contact offers efficient DC power electronics for fast-charging electric vehicle (EV) stations. The new 30 kW modules are available as AC/DC converters ...

Read more...










