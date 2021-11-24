Electronics News Digest

24 November 2021 News

South Africa

Altron Arrow has signed a partnership to distribute Teltonika Networks’ products in sub-Saharan Africa. This will help Altron Arrow to bring an even wider range of professional network connectivity equipment to the region and enable it to provide products and solutions for the most complex areas of Industry 4.0, smart cities and green energy. This agreement underscores Altron Arrow’s commitment to responding quickly and flexibly to local market needs and changes while ensuring reliability, security and ease-of-use.

Overseas

Business

Texas Instruments reported third quarter revenue of $4,64 billion, net income of $1,95 billion and earnings per share of $2,07. That represents a 22% revenue increase over the same quarter a year ago due to strong demand in industrial, automotive and personal electronics which saw analog revenue grow by 24% and embedded processing by 13%. The company returned $4,2 billion to owners in the past 12 months through dividends and stock repurchases.

For its third quarter ended 2 October 2021, STMicroelectronics amassed net revenues of $3,20 billion and net income of $474 million, or $0,51 diluted earnings per share. Coming in at the midpoint of its business outlook range, net revenues were up 6,9% sequentially and 19,9% on a year-over-year basis, driven by strong global demand and the company’s engaged customer programmes in personal electronics, but were partially offset by lower than expected revenues in automotive, caused by more severe than anticipated reduced operations at its Malaysian manufacturing facility due to the pandemic.

Revenue for onsemi’s third quarter of 2021 was a record $1,74 billion, an increase of 32% year-over-year, with diluted earnings per share of $0,70 as compared to $0,38 in the quarter a year ago. With a rapidly expanding design-win funnel for disruptive applications such as electric vehicles, ADAS, industrial automation and alternative energy, coupled with ongoing transformational changes, the company says it is making sustainable progress towards its target financial model.

ams OSRAM delivered robust third quarter results, with revenues of $1,52 billion and adjusted EBIT (earnings before interest and tax) margin of 10,3% being well above the midpoint and near the upper end of its guidance range. That amounted to a 4% revenue increase sequentially and a 6% increase year-on-year.

Companies

In a first-ever spin-off scheme for a Japanese company of its size, Toshiba has announced its intention to separate into three standalone companies. ‘Infrastructure Service Co.’ (official name pending) will consist of its Energy Systems & Solutions, Infrastructure Systems & Solutions, Building Solutions, Digital Solutions and Battery businesses. ‘Device Co.’ (official name pending), will comprise Toshiba’s Electronic Devices & Storage Solutions business. The third company will be known simply as Toshiba, holding its shares in Kioxia Holdings Corporation and Toshiba Tec Corporation. The reorganisation is expected to be completed in the second half of fiscal year 2023.

Nano Dimension, an industry leader in additively manufactured/3D-printed electronics and micro additive manufacturing, has signed and sealed an agreement to acquire Essemtec. Essemtec’s product portfolio is comprised of production equipment for placing and assembling electronic components on PCBs through its SMT pick-and-place equipment, sophisticated dispensers for high-speed and micro-dispensing, and intelligent production material storage and logistics systems.

onsemi has completed its acquisition of GT Advanced Technologies (GTAT), a producer of silicon carbide (SiC). onsemi’s customers will benefit from GTAT’s extensive experience in crystalline growth as well as its technical capabilities and expertise in the development of wafering-ready SiC. SiC is a key component of next-generation semiconductors that provide technical benefits and improve system efficiency in many applications, including electric vehicles (EVs), EV charging and energy infrastructure.

Industry

The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) announced that global semiconductor sales totalled $144.8 billion during the third quarter of 2021, an increase of 27,6% over the third quarter of 2020 and 7,4% more than the second quarter of 2021. More semiconductor units were shipped during the third quarter of 2021 than during any other quarter in the market’s history. Global sales for the month of September 2021 were $48,3 billion, an increase of 27,6% over the total from September 2020 and 2,2% more than August 2021 sales.





