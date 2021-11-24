Ultra-miniature coaxial connectors

Hirose Electric has released its X.FL coaxial wire-to-board and board-to-board series. The ultra-miniature wire-to-board versions offer a low profile of 0,94 mm combined with high performance to meet the requirements of miniature devices supporting up to 12 GHz signals, making them ideal for small, handheld wireless devices.
The board-to-board version offers a more streamlined solution with vertical mounting to allow a parallel board-to-board or FPC-to-board connection with a low stacking height of 0,95 mm max whilst supporting up to 6 GHz. With this compact height profile, X.FL positioning on the PCB is flexible and allows for more components to be placed in the surrounding area.
Although Hirose’s X.FL series are miniature connectors with a small mounting space, their frequency characteristics have been enhanced by reducing the diameter of the male receptacle contact and optimising the internal design of the plug. Moreover, the applicable cable of 1,13 mm diameter is very thin and flexible, making it easy to route inside devices. The receptacle requires a footprint of only 3,4 mm2, the same as Hirose’s W.FL and W.FL2 series. In addition, the same land patterns can be used.
The cable-mounted plugs use ultra-fine, fluorinated, resin-insulated cable to guarantee secure and stable connection. Different cable diameters are available in single- or double-ended cable lengths. Also, the use of ultra-fine coaxial cables offers the ability to complete the connections in small, confined spaces with a smooth and easy operation. This product is available in embossed packaging, which allows the plug and receptacles to be automatically mounted.
Although compact and lightweight, the ability of X.FL connectors to handle high transmission speeds makes them suitable for a wide range of miniature devices using wireless communication modules, wireless LAN, GPS and Bluetooth.
