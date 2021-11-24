Circular industrial Ethernet connectors

RS Components has announced availability of a complete series of circular connectors manufactured by Conec Elektronische Bauelemente, part of the Amphenol Group.
Featuring 0,8&nbps;mm diameter contact pins, the highly compact Conec range of M8x1 D-coded circular connectors are fully optimised for industrial automation applications. They present engineers with all the attributes necessary to meet the ISO11801 Class D standard for up to 100&nbps;Mbps signal transmissions.
Suitable for a range of Ethernet-based communication applications including industrial interfaces and control and regulation units, as well as sensor, camera and robotics-based applications, the devices require only a small installation space. Key features of the connectors include variable mounting and connection options on the device side, power and data signal on one data pair and continuous shielding.
Electrical characteristics include working voltages of 50&nbps;V&nbps;a.c. and 60&nbps;V&nbps;d.c. and a current rating of up to 4&nbps;A at 40°C. Additionally, all the devices are protected against water ingress, rated to IP67.
The field-attachable connectors include axial female and male connector variants and come with optional screw connections (female) or crimp connections (both female and male).
RS Components SA partners with Engineers Without Borders RS Components (SA)
News
The annual Engineering for People Design Challenge as well as the Inspiring and Building Community Leaders programmes kicked off earlier this year. The competition, now in its 10th year, is a year-long ...
Read more...Host of updates rolled out to Samtec’s website Spectrum Concepts
Interconnection
Samtec added a slew of updates and new features to its website (www.samtec.com) in October, as several projects wrapped up and were pushed live to the site. These included a new design for its ‘tech specs’ ...
Read more...27 GHz SMA interconnect products TRX Electronics
Interconnection
Mouser Electronics is now stocking EP-SMA 27 GHz connectors, adaptors and cable assemblies from TE Connectivity. The portfolio provides engineers with increased bandwidth, power and performance that are ...
Read more...Ruggedised precision VNA test cables Hiconnex
Interconnection
The TestPro VNA series provides customers with a reliable, ruggedised solution for lab and production vector network analyser (VNA) testing. With options for 50 GHz and 67 GHz, these cables offer cost-leading ...
Read more...Adaptor sleeves for heavy-duty connectors Phoenix Contact
Interconnection
HC-CES adaptor sleeves from Phoenix Contact enable the easy and time-saving connection of a large range of conductors in the company’s Heavycon heavy-duty connector series.
The new adaptors replace ...
Read more...Ultra-miniature coaxial connectors Otto Marketing
Interconnection
Hirose Electric has released its X.FL coaxial wire-to-board and board-to-board series. The ultra-miniature wire-to-board versions offer a low profile of 0,94 mm combined with high performance to meet ...
Read more...Features added to DesignSpark PCB Pro RS Components (SA)
News Design Automation
RS Components added new features to DesignSpark PCB Pro and introduced an RS stock number to make it easier to purchase. The free-of-charge version of DesignSpark PCB, part of the award-winning RS DesignSpark ...