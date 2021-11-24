Categories

Interconnection



Circular industrial Ethernet connectors

24 November 2021

RS Components has announced availability of a complete series of circular connectors manufactured by Conec Elektronische Bauelemente, part of the Amphenol Group.

Featuring 0,8&nbps;mm diameter contact pins, the highly compact Conec range of M8x1 D-coded circular connectors are fully optimised for industrial automation applications. They present engineers with all the attributes necessary to meet the ISO11801 Class D standard for up to 100&nbps;Mbps signal transmissions.

Suitable for a range of Ethernet-based communication applications including industrial interfaces and control and regulation units, as well as sensor, camera and robotics-based applications, the devices require only a small installation space. Key features of the connectors include variable mounting and connection options on the device side, power and data signal on one data pair and continuous shielding.

Electrical characteristics include working voltages of 50&nbps;V&nbps;a.c. and 60&nbps;V&nbps;d.c. and a current rating of up to 4&nbps;A at 40°C. Additionally, all the devices are protected against water ingress, rated to IP67.

The field-attachable connectors include axial female and male connector variants and come with optional screw connections (female) or crimp connections (both female and male).


Tel: +27 11 691 9300
Fax: +27 11 466 1577
Email: sales.za@rs-components.com
www: www.rs-online.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about RS Components (SA)


