Frame grabber for up to four CoaXPress links

24 November 2021 Computer/Embedded Technology

Kaya Instruments’ Komodo II CoaXPress 12G PCIe/104 is a high-spec frame grabber supporting the CoaXPress 2.0 standard. It can receive video streams from up to four CoaXPress links in single, dual or quad modes and can also be used for simultaneous capture from multiple cameras. Each link supports standard CoaXPress bitrates of up to 12,5 Gbps.

The frame grabber utilises the PCIe/104 compact standard. It is rugged, reliable and its four corner-mounting holes make it particularly resistant to shock and vibrations. These features make it ideally suited for industrial, defence and aerospace machine vision systems and applications.

The Komodo II CoaXPress 12G PCIe/104 can receive video streams on the CoaXPress links and transmit them to computer memory through the PCIe interface. This product also provides an external GPIO for machine control signals such as triggers, timers, shaft encoders, exposure control and general I/O which can be controlled alongside video stream acquisition.

This frame grabber uses standard micro-BNC connectors as a CoaXPress interface to the camera and PCIe Gen3 x8 links for communication with a host PC for video uploading and configuration.

Credit(s)

Rugged Interconnect Technologies





