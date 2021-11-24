Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation new
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





News



Print this page printer friendly version

Panasonic commercialises high-reliability semiconductor substrate

24 November 2021 News

Panasonic’s Industrial Solutions Company has commercialised a semiconductor package substrate material (which it calls R-1515V) that enables both low package warpage and high assembly-level reliability. The newly developed material has very low thermal expansion properties to reduce warping of the substrate during the packaging process and optimised mechanical properties designed to lower the residual stress on solder joints created during reflow assembly.


Semiconductor substrate material designed to improve reliability.

Semiconductors, the cornerstone of modern electronics, are critical to the advancement of IoT, AI, V2X, 5G and other leading-edge technologies. These devices have continued to improve and evolve in both die performance and packaging designs over time. The current generation of advanced package designs exhibit a relatively large footprint, a plethora of I/Os and high-density interconnecting structures like those found in 2.5D packages. Along with the operating performance improvements, most industrial and commercial applications demand high assembly-level reliability from the assembled packages.

Panasonic has successfully developed many types of products for motherboard material and semiconductor packaging and assembly over the years, including semiconductor package substrates, semiconductor encapsulation materials and assembly-level reinforcement materials.

Improving chip packaging reliability requires reducing the substrate warpage during packaging, i.e., mounting chips on the IC substrate followed by an encapsulation process. In addition, the stress imparted to the solder balls during the reflow assembly process – during which the semiconductor package is assembled onto a motherboard – needs to be lowered to ensure long-term operational reliability.

The coefficient of thermal expansion (CTE) of this new substrate material is much closer to that of silicon IC chips, reducing warpage caused by the thermal excursions experienced during packaging processes. In addition, the new substrate material features excellent thickness tolerances, ensuring stable junctions between the substrate and the ICs, further improving the reliability of packaged chips. The modified flexibility and buffering properties of the new material alleviate the stress on solder balls, improving the assembly-level reliability.

R1515V has the following features:

1. Low thermal expansion coefficient (CTE) – close to that of silicon IC chips – reduces warping and addresses a critical challenge with the IC chip packaging process. By using the resin design expertise honed over decades of electronic circuit board materials development, Panasonic has developed a material with a low thermal expansion coefficient of 4 ppm (measured by the company), close to the thermal expansion coefficient of semiconductor ICs. This reduces warping caused by the difference in CTE between the substrate and the ICs and improves the reliability of mounting the chips on the substrate.

2. A combination of flexibility and buffering features, while retaining low thermal expansion properties through a stress relaxation technology, improves the reliability of the assembly process. Based on simulation of modelling results, Panasonic developed a material combining flexibility and buffering properties by using internally developed resin design technology, while retaining low thermal expansion properties. This material absorbs and disperses the residual stress on the solder balls between the semiconductor package and the motherboard, which improves the reliability of SMT assembly without affecting the quality of IC packaging.

3. Excellent thickness tolerances to ensure stable junctions between the substrate (core material) and the IC, which further improves the reliability of IC packages. With its precision resin flow control technology, which was established over decades of circuit board materials development, Panasonic has succeeded in ensuring laminated mouldability while controlling resin flows, resulting in minimal thickness variations. This makes junctions between the substrate (core material) and the IC stable, further improving the reliability of IC packaging.

For more information visit https://industrial.panasonic.com




Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

RS Components SA partners with Engineers Without Borders
RS Components (SA) News
The annual Engineering for People Design Challenge as well as the Inspiring and Building Community Leaders programmes kicked off earlier this year. The competition, now in its 10th year, is a year-long ...

Read more...
Electronics News Digest
News
South Africa Altron Arrow has signed a partnership to distribute Teltonika Networks’ products in sub-Saharan Africa. This will help Altron Arrow to bring an even wider range of professional network connectivity ...

Read more...
Personality profile: Doug Gunnewegh
Editor's Choice News
“They say if it doesn’t kill you, it only makes you stronger, so by now all the survivors are superheroes.”

Read more...
ICASA commits to provisional assignment of high-demand spectrum
News
ICASA (the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa) has decided – following consultation with several of SA’s telecoms infrastructure operators – to invite applications for provisional assignment ...

Read more...
World-first demo of wireless-powered 5G base station
Editor's Choice News
Ericsson and PowerLight Technologies are exploring the possibility of delivering safe wireless power-beaming capabilities to enable cleaner and more sustainable operations for mobile networks.

Read more...
RS Components SA partners with Engineers Without Borders
RS Components (SA) News
The annual Engineering for People Design Challenge as well as the Inspiring and Building Community Leaders programmes kicked off earlier this year. The competition, now in its 10th year, is a year-long ...

Read more...
Products of the Year 2021
Editor's Choice News
A selection of some of the best products to hit the South African electronic engineering market this year.

Read more...
ICAPE Group enters SA market with acquisition of TRAX
TraX Interconnect News Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
ICAPE Group is implementing its global strategy with its acquisition of TRAX Group in South Africa, resulting in the formation of two new entities: ICAPE–TRAX and ICAPE South Africa. Commenting on the ...

Read more...
Company profile: Hiconnex
Hiconnex News
Hiconnex offers after-sales, design and technical support, backed by a deep understanding that the difference between winning and losing business lies in putting customers’ needs first.

Read more...
From the editor's desk: Weather forecast – partly sunny, moderately windy, opportunities on horizon
Technews Publishing Editor's Choice News
Be it wind or solar, new business is on the horizon for the South African manufacturing sector to support REI4P, and new opportunities are in the offing for companies including those in the electronics industry.

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved