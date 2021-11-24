Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation new
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





News



Print this page printer friendly version

ICASA commits to provisional assignment of high-demand spectrum

24 November 2021 News

ICASA (the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa) has decided – following consultation with several of SA’s telecoms infrastructure operators – to invite applications for provisional assignment of radio frequency spectrum under the new ICT COVID-19 National State of Disaster Regulations, 2021.

In this regard, it has committed to make available the following International Mobile Telecommunications (IMT) bands available for provisional assignment effective from 1 December 2021: 700 MHz, 800 MHz, 2300 MHz, 2600 MHz and 3500 MHz.

The provisional assignment arrangement will be implemented for a period of seven months ending 30 June 2022, or three months after the termination of the National State of Disaster, whichever comes first. The bands shall be assigned in accordance with the criteria and conditions stipulated by ICASA in the aforementioned state of disaster regulations. After considering the applications, it expects to make a final decision before the end of November.

ICASA said in a press statement that it believes it is in the best interests of the public to have a provisional spectrum licensing arrangement in place over the next 7 months. This will enable all other inherent licensing processes to conclude while mitigating any possible service disruptions.

“ICASA is not a spectrum-hoarding regulator. All we want is ultimately a competitive, transparent and all-inclusive spectrum licensing regime and plans are afoot in that regard. The provisional spectrum licensing arrangement is an improved pro-competitive interim measure but is not a permanent process considering its limited participatory scope. This provisional arrangement is tailored to deal with any network issues which may affect the provision of services to consumers in the intervening period,” said ICASA chairperson, Dr Keabetswe Modimoeng.

Operators who wish to participate in this process will, amongst others, pay an application fee, an acquisition fee as well as the spectrum licence (utilisation) fee in line with the spectrum applied for.

ICASA has given its assurance that this temporary arrangement will not affect its plans to permanently license the IMT spectrum, also known as high-demand spectrum, in accordance with the truncated timetable as published on 1 October.

On that date, Modimoeng announced that ICASA was embarking on a process to consult stakeholders on key aspects pertaining to the expedited licensing process for high-demand spectrum and the Wireless Open Access Network (WOAN) including, amongst others, implications of the release of high-demand spectrum (and licensing of the WOAN) to competition in the market, the radio frequency bands to be licensed in view of the yet to be completed digital migration process, and the nature and extent of obligations to be imposed.

For more information visit www.icasa.org.za




Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

RS Components SA partners with Engineers Without Borders
RS Components (SA) News
The annual Engineering for People Design Challenge as well as the Inspiring and Building Community Leaders programmes kicked off earlier this year. The competition, now in its 10th year, is a year-long ...

Read more...
Electronics News Digest
News
South Africa Altron Arrow has signed a partnership to distribute Teltonika Networks’ products in sub-Saharan Africa. This will help Altron Arrow to bring an even wider range of professional network connectivity ...

Read more...
Personality profile: Doug Gunnewegh
Editor's Choice News
“They say if it doesn’t kill you, it only makes you stronger, so by now all the survivors are superheroes.”

Read more...
Panasonic commercialises high-reliability semiconductor substrate
News
Panasonic’s Industrial Solutions Company has commercialised a semiconductor package substrate material (which it calls R-1515V) that enables both low package warpage and high assembly-level reliability. ...

Read more...
World-first demo of wireless-powered 5G base station
Editor's Choice News
Ericsson and PowerLight Technologies are exploring the possibility of delivering safe wireless power-beaming capabilities to enable cleaner and more sustainable operations for mobile networks.

Read more...
RS Components SA partners with Engineers Without Borders
RS Components (SA) News
The annual Engineering for People Design Challenge as well as the Inspiring and Building Community Leaders programmes kicked off earlier this year. The competition, now in its 10th year, is a year-long ...

Read more...
Products of the Year 2021
Editor's Choice News
A selection of some of the best products to hit the South African electronic engineering market this year.

Read more...
ICAPE Group enters SA market with acquisition of TRAX
TraX Interconnect News Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
ICAPE Group is implementing its global strategy with its acquisition of TRAX Group in South Africa, resulting in the formation of two new entities: ICAPE–TRAX and ICAPE South Africa. Commenting on the ...

Read more...
Company profile: Hiconnex
Hiconnex News
Hiconnex offers after-sales, design and technical support, backed by a deep understanding that the difference between winning and losing business lies in putting customers’ needs first.

Read more...
From the editor's desk: Weather forecast – partly sunny, moderately windy, opportunities on horizon
Technews Publishing Editor's Choice News
Be it wind or solar, new business is on the horizon for the South African manufacturing sector to support REI4P, and new opportunities are in the offing for companies including those in the electronics industry.

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved