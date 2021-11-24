Categories

Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT



Cloud platform securely manages and connects edge devices

24 November 2021 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

NXP Semiconductors’ EdgeLock 2GO IoT service platform enables easy, secure deployment and management of IoT devices and services. The platform is integrated with NXP’s Common Criteria (CC) EAL 6+ certified EdgeLock SE050 secure element to protect IoT devices at the edge and securely connect them to one or multiple clouds and service providers.

EdgeLock 2GO, combined with NXP’s embedded EdgeLock SE050 secure element for advanced key protection and management, delivers end-to-end security – from chip to cloud – based on a certified Trust Anchor. The EdgeLock SE050 makes it easy to implement advanced security and EdgeLock 2GO streamlines secure cloud onboarding and access to IoT devices from different service providers. It also simplifies application credential management with zero-touch connectivity to public and private clouds, edge computing platforms and infrastructure. NXP’s combination of secure element hardware and EdgeLock 2GO services makes it possible to manage security independently from device manufacturers and the supply chain.

EdgeLock 2GO is designed to allow device makers and service providers to easily onboard or transfer their devices into cloud platforms. It provides tailored options for customers to register their devices on Amazon Web Services (AWS) using multi-account registration, just-in-time provisioning and just-in-time registration.

The platform supports multiple types of credentials and any IoT device, from sensors to edge computing platforms, with the ability to tailor the options for device rollouts. This level of flexibility accelerates time to market with late-stage device configuration in the field. It also enables device makers and service providers to dynamically connect their IoT devices to multiple clouds and service providers.

Many IoT devices are designed to be in the field for several years, yet device manufacturers and service providers need to keep the security of their devices up to date throughout their lifecycle. Eliminating the need for device manufacturers to handle keys or certificates, EdgeLock 2GO makes it easy to maintain the security of the IoT devices in the field and update, revoke or add new device credentials. This simplifies managing large fleets of IoT devices connecting to multiple cloud services.

EdgeLock 2GO consists of three tailored options that let customers manage credentials the way that works best for them: EdgeLock 2GO Ready for simple use cases, such as device onboarding to public clouds with pre-previsioned EdgeLock SE050 ICs; EdgeLock 2GO Custom for creating custom EdgeLock SE050 ICs to support complex configurations; and EdgeLock 2GO Managed for managing credentials and multiple services throughout the device lifecycle.

The platform is part of the EdgeLock Assurance programme. Designed to meet industry standards, NXP products and services in the EdgeLock Assurance programme follow proven security development processes and verification assessments – from product concept through release – to help ensure customers receive trusted solutions for their security challenges.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 319 8600
Fax: +27 11 319 8650
Email: avnet-silica-sales-southafrica@avnet.eu
www: www.avnet.com/wps/portal/silica
Articles: More information and articles about Avnet Silica


