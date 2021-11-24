Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation new
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI



Print this page printer friendly version

Liquid flow sensor in small planar package

24 November 2021 Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI

With a tiny footprint of only 10 x 10 mm, Sensirion’s LPG10-1000 liquid flow sensor provides optimal performance and speed in measuring liquid flow in a planar microfluidic glass substrate, with down-mount fluidic ports for highly compact integration into any fluidic manifold system. It is thus ideal for high-volume applications with strict space limitations.

Two core technologies are combined to produce the sensor: microfluidics chips and digital microsensor chips. This approach enables measurement of liquid flow inside a cost-efficient planar glass substrate. The digital microsensor chip provides the full signal processing functionality for a fully calibrated, temperature compensated and linearised digital output.

The LPG10-1000 is a smart sensor solution offering flow rates from the low microlitre per minute range up to 1 ml/min. The fact that glass is the only wetted material ensures optimum compatibility with biological and pharmaceutical processes.

Due to its small thermal mass, response times below 30 ms can be reached. This means that even highly dynamic changes in the flow rate (e.g. produced by pulsating micropumps) can be monitored with this sensor. Furthermore, the sensor’s signal can be used for closed-loop control to reach continuous flows even with pulsating pump mechanisms.

The small form factor literally allows direct and highly accurate measurements of the flow at any point of interest in a fluidic system. In addition, real-time detection of failures such as clogging, air bubbles or leaks is possible.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 458 9000
Fax: +27 11 458 9034/5
Email: sales@electrocomp.co.za
www: www.electrocomp.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Electrocomp


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Signal chain implementation for condition monitoring systems
Altron Arrow Editor's Choice Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Like all system designs, there are many choices to be made when it comes to designing a condition monitoring system, each of which comes with various trade-offs and can drastically alter the DAQ signal chain design.

Read more...
High-speed SAR ADC family
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Texas Instruments expanded its portfolio of high-speed data converters with a broad family of successive-approximation register (SAR) analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) that enable high-precision data ...

Read more...
Digital flow sensor for respiratory devices
Electrocomp Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
The compact SFM3119 digital flow meter is the successor to Sensirion’s SFM3100 mass flow meter. Compared to its predecessor, the SFM3119 comes with a digital I2C output as well as improved specifications.  ...

Read more...
Wide range of sensor technologies for innovative designs
TRX Electronics Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Mouser Electronics has created a sensor technology content stream on its website that highlights the latest in innovative sensor solutions and resources from the world’s top manufacturers. With the ...

Read more...
Evaluation kit for formaldehyde sensor
Electrocomp Design Automation
The SEK-SFA30 evaluation kit has been designed for easy evaluation of Sensirion’s SFA30 formaldehyde sensor. The SFA30 is designed for easy integration into air purifiers, demand-controlled ventilation ...

Read more...
Tiny 5 W to 150 W power modules
Electrocomp Power Electronics / Power Management
TDK’s series of µPOL DC-DC converters, with their compact size and high power density, are ideal point-of-load solutions for applications such as big data, machine learning (ML), artificial intelligence ...

Read more...
Capacitive touchscreen controllers
EBV Electrolink Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Microchip Technology is adding two new members to its family of IEC/UL 60730 Class B certified touchscreen controllers. The new MXT448UD-HA and MXT640UD-HA extend the Class B portfolio of devices beyond ...

Read more...
Standalone GNSS antenna module
Electrocomp Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The LS2003C-G from Locosys is a complete standalone GNSS smart antenna module, including embedded patch antenna and GNSS receiver circuits. The module can simultaneously acquire and track multiple satellite ...

Read more...
High-precision voltage reference IC
Future Electronics Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Extended temperature-range voltage reference ICs for automotive and industrial applications require low drift, high reliability and high performance. A new high-precision voltage reference (Vref) IC from ...

Read more...
RFID tags in different frequency ranges
Electrocomp Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Transponders in different frequency ranges are used in a variety of applications and technical sectors. Neosid offers RFID transponders and antenna devices for the following frequency ranges:    • LF - ...

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved