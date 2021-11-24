Liquid flow sensor in small planar package

24 November 2021 Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI

With a tiny footprint of only 10 x 10 mm , Sensirion’s LPG10-1000 liquid flow sensor provides optimal performance and speed in measuring liquid flow in a planar microfluidic glass substrate, with down-mount fluidic ports for highly compact integration into any fluidic manifold system. It is thus ideal for high-volume applications with strict space limitations.

Two core technologies are combined to produce the sensor: microfluidics chips and digital microsensor chips. This approach enables measurement of liquid flow inside a cost-efficient planar glass substrate. The digital microsensor chip provides the full signal processing functionality for a fully calibrated, temperature compensated and linearised digital output.

The LPG10-1000 is a smart sensor solution offering flow rates from the low microlitre per minute range up to 1 ml/min. The fact that glass is the only wetted material ensures optimum compatibility with biological and pharmaceutical processes.

Due to its small thermal mass, response times below 30 ms can be reached. This means that even highly dynamic changes in the flow rate (e.g. produced by pulsating micropumps) can be monitored with this sensor. Furthermore, the sensor’s signal can be used for closed-loop control to reach continuous flows even with pulsating pump mechanisms.

The small form factor literally allows direct and highly accurate measurements of the flow at any point of interest in a fluidic system. In addition, real-time detection of failures such as clogging, air bubbles or leaks is possible.

Credit(s)

Electrocomp





