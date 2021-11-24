Categories

ICAPE Group enters SA market with acquisition of TRAX

24 November 2021 News Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services

ICAPE Group is implementing its global strategy with its acquisition of TRAX Group in South Africa, resulting in the formation of two new entities: ICAPE–TRAX and ICAPE South Africa. Commenting on the move, ICAPE Group stated: “We are proud and happy to announce that TRAX Group and its 60 employees are joining ICAPE Group with immediate effect. It’s a huge step forward for ICAPE Group as this exciting project comprises both a business unit and a production plant.”


Thomas Chea, vice president of ICAPE Group, flanked by TRAX Group senior executives Daniel Dock (left) and Iegsaan Khan (right).

ICAPE-TRAX, formerly TRAX Interconnect, is a printed circuit board (PCB) production plant created in 1991 which is capable of serving most of the demands of its 200 customers in South Africa with its 57 employees. Bolstered by the know-how of the ICAPE Group, its declared objective is to invest in this factory to make it shine throughout the African continent and to develop its business volume with the deployment of the new ICAPE South Africa business unit.

ICAPE South Africa, formerly TRAX Offshore Manufacturing, which was created in 1996, is now composed of five sales engineers and will leverage the power of the ICAPE Group to source medium- and high-volume PCB and technical parts from abroad, mainly from Asia.

The South African customers of ICAPE Group will benefit from a solid business base and a set of services that have proven themselves over the course of more than 20 years, all over the world.

For more information contact ICAPE-TRAX/ICAPE South Africa, +27 21 712 5011.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 21 712 5011
Fax: +27 21 712 5798
Email: anton@trax.co.za
www: www.trax.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about TraX Interconnect


