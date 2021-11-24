Configurable dual IO-Link and SIO transceiver

24 November 2021 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

STMicroelectronics is bringing extra flexibility to IO-Link connections with the L6364 transceiver, which features dual communication channels that allow configurable output doubling for extra drive strength, in addition to a DC/DC converter and dual-mode UART.

The chip supports IO-Link at COM2 (38,4 Kbaud) and COM3 (230,4 Kbaud) modes, as well as standard single-input/output (SIO) communication. The dual outputs, comprising an IO-Link CQ pin and standard DIO pin, each have surge-pulse and reverse-polarity protection. The maximum drive strength is programmable up to 250 mA and the two channels can be paralleled to supply up to 500 mA.

An SPI port connects the L6364 to the host microcontroller (MCU), with an additional interrupt pin for diagnostic reporting. Sensor data can be exchanged with the MCU through the UART or by using single-Byte or multi-Byte (SPI) modes. The integrated UART, which supports IO-Link message sequencing (M-Sequencing), can be programmed to operate in IO-Link or standard SIO mode and allows unlimited M-Sequence size in single-octet IO-Link. An internal data buffer supports up to 15 octets.

In normal operation the L6364 is configured by the MCU via the SPI interface at startup. It starts operating in SIO-device mode, driving the output lines as configured by the MCU. If the device is connected to an IO-Link master, the master can initiate IO-Link communication by a wakeup request.

For more information contact Renaldo Fibiger, Altron Arrow, +27 11 923 9600 , rfibiger@arrow.altech.co.za, www.altronarrow.com

