productronica’s hybrid format a success despite restrictions
24 November 2021
News
Following its tried and trusted biennial scheduling, productronica 2021 was held on the fairgrounds of Messe München on 16-19 November. Strict hygiene rules were observed in accordance with Covid-19 protocols, but despite this inconvenience about 20 000 visitors attended from nearly 70 countries. That’s slightly less than half the 44 000 mark set by the preceding 2019 edition, which is respectable given the circumstances and the fact that 2019 was a bumper year for the show.
A total of 894 exhibitors from 36 countries attended this year’s edition and surprisingly the share of international visitors was around 60% in spite of all the restrictions. The Top 10 visitor countries after Germany were (in this order): Italy, France, Austria, Switzerland, Poland, Israel, Spain, Turkey, Great Britain and Northern Ireland and the Netherlands.
‘productronica online,’ an addition that helps exhibitors and visitors digitally connect to one another, celebrated its premiere. The platform went online for the first time on 8 November and remained online until a week after the fair ended. All individuals taking part in the in-person event in Munich automatically had access to it and about 5000 participants had used this new service by the final trade fair day.
The next productronica will be held at its traditional home in Munich from 14-17 November 2023.
