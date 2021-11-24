Wide-input DC/DC converters in 1/32nd bricks

RECOM now offers through-hole, 1/32nd brick-footprint, non-isolated DC/DC converters – the RPMA-4.5 and RPMA-8.0 – with 4,5 A and 8 A output ratings respectively. Each part has a wide 9-53 V input and trimmable, fully regulated output from 5-30 V (RPMA-4.5) or 3,3-16,5 V (RPMA-8.0).
The cost-effective parts feature very high efficiency, peaking at 98%, allowing fully-rated load operation to +60°C with convection cooling only and to +85°C with derating/airflow, depending on input/output conditions. On/off control is included along with remote output sensing.
The RPMA-4.5 and RPMA-8.0 are fully protected against input under-voltage, output over-current, short circuit and over-temperature. Reliability in operation is also high with a mean time before failure (MTBF) for the 4,5 A part of over 82 million hours and over 31 million hours for the 8 A part.
Each converter comes in the industry standard open-frame 1/32nd brick format (19,1 x 23,4 x 9,6 mm) providing an ultra-compact solution for high-power operation.
Auto-ranging benchtop and rackmount power supplies Vepac Electronics
Power Electronics / Power Management
The programmable DC power supply family from Elektro-Automatik (EA) ranges in power from 80 W benchtop devices up to 30 kW in a single chassis. High power density units can be easily paralleled for up ...
Read more...Step-down converter with nano quiescent current Altron Arrow
Power Electronics / Power Management
The ST1PS03 is a nano-quiescent miniaturised synchronous step-down converter which is able to provide up to 400 mA output current with an input voltage ranging from 1,8 V to 5,5 V. This STMicroelectronics ...
Read more...Convection cooled 150 W and 300 W power supplies Vepac Electronics
Power Electronics / Power Management
Cosel announced the addition of 150 W and 300 W free air convection cooled power supplies, the LHP150F and the LHP300F. Designed for industrial applications requiring high levels of safety, they are certified ...
Read more...Microchip further expands GaN RF power offering EBV Electrolink
Power Electronics / Power Management
A significant expansion has been made to Microchip Technology’s gallium nitride (GaN) RF power device portfolio with new MMICs and discrete transistors that cover frequencies up to 20 GHz. The devices ...
Read more...USB charger solution with high power density Altron Arrow
Power Electronics / Power Management
Diodes Incorporated has launched a three-chip solution for enhancing the performance of ultra-high-power-density USB Type-C power delivery (PD) systems. These products can be used in a wide variety of ...
Read more...Totem pole PFC controller EBV Electrolink
Power Electronics / Power Management
A new addition was made to ON Semiconductor’s solution set for ultra-high density offline power supplies in the form of the NCP1680, a dedicated critical conduction mode totem pole PFC controller. It ...
Read more...Compact offline switcher ICs EBV Electrolink
Power Electronics / Power Management
Power Integrations introduced LinkSwitch-TNZ, a new switching power supply IC that combines offline power conversion, lossless zero-crossing detection and optionally, X-capacitor discharge functions in ...
Read more...100 W and 300 W eighth-brick converters Brabek
Power Electronics / Power Management
Recom has introduced two new cost-effective DC/DC products with outputs of 100 W and 300 W in a DOSA-compatible, low-profile, through-hole eighth-brick format (58,4 x 23 mm).
The RPA100E-W 100 W part ...
Read more...High-side current sense amplifier with adjustable gain NuVision Electronics
Power Electronics / Power Management
The MPQ8112A is a low-cost, unipolar, high-side current sense amplifier that operates from a 2,7 V to 60 V supply and typically consumes a 300 μA current. The Monolithic Power Systems part is ideal for ...