Wide-input DC/DC converters in 1/32nd bricks

24 November 2021 Power Electronics / Power Management

RECOM now offers through-hole, 1/32nd brick-footprint, non-isolated DC/DC converters – the RPMA-4.5 and RPMA-8.0 – with 4,5 A and 8 A output ratings respectively. Each part has a wide 9-53 V input and trimmable, fully regulated output from 5-30 V (RPMA-4.5) or 3,3-16,5 V (RPMA-8.0).

The cost-effective parts feature very high efficiency, peaking at 98%, allowing fully-rated load operation to +60°C with convection cooling only and to +85°C with derating/airflow, depending on input/output conditions. On/off control is included along with remote output sensing.

The RPMA-4.5 and RPMA-8.0 are fully protected against input under-voltage, output over-current, short circuit and over-temperature. Reliability in operation is also high with a mean time before failure (MTBF) for the 4,5 A part of over 82 million hours and over 31 million hours for the 8 A part.

Each converter comes in the industry standard open-frame 1/32nd brick format (19,1 x 23,4 x 9,6 mm) providing an ultra-compact solution for high-power operation.

