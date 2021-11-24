Connectivity for IoT devices with SoftSIM

24 November 2021 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

IoT device vendors are facing more and more complex cellular connectivity issues these days. Manufacturing is often outsourced to third-party factories and finished devices are being distributed to many locations throughout the world. Once connected, issues such as weak signal coverage, SIM-to-hardware compatibility and prolonged technical support are often typical.

Cellular connectivity has become more and more complicated due to the large variety of applications and wireless networks. Links Field Networks, a global leading SoftSIM provider, cooperates with mainstream carriers to offer global connectivity.

The company offers rich firmware development experience in different IoT hardware platforms besides SoftSIM and DCP (Device Connectivity Platform). It has integrated SoftSIM into mainstream 2G/3G/4G cellular chipset and modules to create a turnkey solution and offers partners short deployment time for global connectivity.

With SoftSIM in the application, the end user can:

• Manage the SIM card remotely.

• Monitor the status of deployed SIM cards.

• Control SIM usage.

• Protect against unauthorised usage.

The SoftSIM offering is available on various module and chipset vendors’ platforms, including SIMCom, Quectel, MobileTek, Qualcomm, MTK and many more.

Credit(s)

Otto Wireless Solutions





