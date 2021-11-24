High-power GaN RF amplifier

Further reading:

Connectivity for IoT devices with SoftSIM

Otto Wireless Solutions Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

...

Read more...

ExpressLink modules for secure connectivity to AWS Cloud

RF Design Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

...

Read more...

Cellular antenna for 4G/LTE and 5G NR

iCorp Technologies Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

...

Read more...

Passive MMIC diplexer

RF Design Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

...

Read more...

Embedded GNSS antenna with integrated LNA

RF Design Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

...

Read more...

Wireless asset tag supporting Quuppa RTLS

EBV Electrolink Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

...

Read more...

Wi-Fi SoCs with USB interface

iCorp Technologies Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

...

Read more...

RS-485/422 differential transceivers

Hi-Q Electronics Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

...

Read more...

NB-IoT roll-out will rapidly increase adoption

Flickswitch Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

...

Read more...

Multi-mode LTE Cat. 4 module

iCorp Technologies Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

...

Read more...

IoT device vendors are facing more and more complex cellular connectivity issues these days. Manufacturing is often outsourced to third-party factories and finished devices are being distributed to manyu-blox has announced two new modules designed to enable Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud services for device and fleet management out of the box: the NORA-W2 AWS IoT ExpressLink Wi-Fi module and the SARA-R5Antenova’s new ‘Affini’ (part number SRFL064) is a flexible printed circuit (FPC) antenna for the LTE, 4G and 5G NR networks in global markets. This antenna covers all main 4G bands plus 617-698 MHz whichThe MDPX-0710 from Marki Microwave is a passive MMIC diplexer with passbands from DC to 7 GHz (low band) and 10 to 26,5 GHz (high band). It has an insertion loss of less than 0,9 dB within its passbandsThe HC990EXF from Tallysman is an extended-filter embedded GNSS helical antenna. This RHCP (right-hand circular polarised) antenna provides a peak gain of 3 dBi at full bandwidth and has an axial ratioonsemi unveiled a new system solution that overcomes the main challenges associated with developing asset tracking tags. Battery life has been a major obstacle to asset tag adoption, particularly withinUSB (Universal Serial Bus) is an industry standard that enables communication between a host controller and peripherals or other devices. A USB interface is integrated into Espressif Systems’ ESP32-SRenesas has expanded its RS-485/422 portfolio with the RAA78815x family of 5 V differential transceivers with electrical fast transient (EFT) immunity of ±5000 V and ESD protection up to ±16 000 V, makingIn today’s ever-evolving world, catching the IoT wave is critical. Surveys show that four out of five businesses are investing in IoT, however, there are always questions when it comes to delivering long-termThe SC200R-EM is a new-generation multi-mode LTE Cat. 4 smart module measuring 40,5 mm × 40,5 mm × 2,8 mm with built-in Android OS, based on Qualcomm’s ARM Cortex-A53 64-bit quad-core processor and built-in