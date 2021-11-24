Auto-ranging benchtop and rackmount power supplies

The programmable DC power supply family from Elektro-Automatik (EA) ranges in power from 80 W benchtop devices up to 30 kW in a single chassis. High power density units can be easily paralleled for up to 1,92 MW output and up to 2000&nbs;V d.c. All EA Elektro-Automatik DC programmable power supplies feature true auto-ranging which automatically offers increased current at lower voltages, enabling a single supply to meet wider test requirements.
The PS and PSI series feature 5-inch TFT touch panel displays for intuitive control, setup and programming. The intelligent interface allows users to program and test quickly without the need for extensive manual review. Most of the PS(I) family comes standard with an arbitrary waveform function generator, swappable digital interface control and built-in test routines for battery test, photovoltaic simulation and MPP tracking, to name a few.
True auto-ranging
These power supplies’ true auto-ranging gives full power across a larger operating range to test more devices with just one supply. Auto-ranging enables the power supply to automatically adapt to higher output voltages when there is a smaller current, or handle higher currents when there is a lower voltage. This feature can deliver full power down to 33% of rated output voltage.
Waveform function generator
A common requirement for DC power supplies is to deliver the output voltage or current with a waveform other than a flat DC signal. EA’s built-in function generator includes options for sine, triangle, square and trapezoidal waveforms, as well as custom arbitrary waveforms. In addition, the solution offers configuration tools for ramps, UI and IU tables and simulations for fuel cells and photovoltaics.
Swappable Anybus remote control
EA Anybus modules are easily installed by the user and can be swapped out in just a few minutes with a screwdriver when different communication protocols are desired. For computer or remote control, choices of interface include Ethernet, USB, EtherCAT, ProfiNET, ProfiBUS, CAN, CANOpen, Modbus, DeviceNet and RS-232.
