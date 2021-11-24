Approval for industry-first 3GPP Release 16 protocol conformance test

24 November 2021

The Conformance Agreement Group (CAG) operated by the Global Certification Forum (GCF) approved the industry’s first Release 16 Protocol Conformance tests for 5G New Radio (NR) at the CAG#68 meetings held in October – an achievement verified on Anritsu’s 5G NR Mobile Device Test Platform ME7834NR.

Third Generation Partnership Project (3GPP) Release 16 specifications for 5G NR include features which will greatly expand the reach of 5G NR to new industry verticals beyond traditional smartphone and enhanced mobile broadband applications (eMBB). At a broad level, Release 16 introduces enhancements in coverage, power, mobility, reliability and ease in network planning and optimisation.

The conformance tests are defined by 3GPP in TS 38.523-1 and have earlier been verified by Anritsu at 3GPP RAN WG5 (Radio Access Network Working Group 5). These tests have also been submitted to the PCS Type Certification Review Board’s (PTCRB) validation group for approval in upcoming meetings.

The ME7834NR test platform is registered with both the GCF and PTCRB as Test Platform 251. It serves as a test platform for 3GPP-based protocol conformance testing and carrier acceptance testing of mobile devices incorporating multiple radio access technologies. It supports 5G NR in both standalone and non-standalone modes in addition to LTE, LTE-Advanced, LTE-A Pro and W-CDMA.

When combined with Anritsu’s OTA RF chamber MA8171A and RF converters, the ME7834NR covers the sub-6 GHz and millimetre-wave (mmWave) 5G NR frequency bands.

