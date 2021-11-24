Step-down converter with nano quiescent current

24 November 2021 Power Electronics / Power Management

The ST1PS03 is a nano-quiescent miniaturised synchronous step-down converter which is able to provide up to 400 mA output current with an input voltage ranging from 1,8 V to 5,5 V. This STMicroelectronics converter is specifically designed for applications where high efficiency, PCB size and thickness are the key factors.

The output voltage can be set using three digital control inputs – a V OUT from 1,6 V to 3,3 V can be dynamically selected. Thanks to its enhanced peak current control, the ST1PS03 reaches very high conversion efficiency using just a 2,2 µH inductor and two small capacitors.

Advanced design circuitry was developed to minimise the quiescent current and the device embeds a controlled switch accessible from V IN_AUX , to supply a subsystem. Finally, it is available in a thin plastic package.

For more information contact Renaldo Fibiger, Altron Arrow, +27 11 923 9600 , rfibiger@arrow.altech.co.za, www.altronarrow.com

