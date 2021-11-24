Step-down converter with nano quiescent current

The ST1PS03 is a nano-quiescent miniaturised synchronous step-down converter which is able to provide up to 400 mA output current with an input voltage ranging from 1,8 V to 5,5 V. This STMicroelectronics converter is specifically designed for applications where high efficiency, PCB size and thickness are the key factors.
The output voltage can be set using three digital control inputs – a VOUT from 1,6 V to 3,3 V can be dynamically selected. Thanks to its enhanced peak current control, the ST1PS03 reaches very high conversion efficiency using just a 2,2 µH inductor and two small capacitors.
Advanced design circuitry was developed to minimise the quiescent current and the device embeds a controlled switch accessible from VIN_AUX, to supply a subsystem. Finally, it is available in a thin plastic package.
Wide-input DC/DC converters in 1/32nd bricks Brabek
Power Electronics / Power Management
RECOM now offers through-hole, 1/32nd brick-footprint, non-isolated DC/DC converters – the RPMA-4.5 and RPMA-8.0 – with 4,5 A and 8 A output ratings respectively. Each part has a wide 9-53 V input and ...
Read more...AI-powered computer for autonomous machines Altron Arrow
Computer/Embedded Technology
Nvidia recently premiered Jetson AGX Orin, the world’s smallest, most powerful and energy-efficient AI supercomputer for robotics, autonomous machines, medical devices and other forms of embedded computing ...
Read more...Auto-ranging benchtop and rackmount power supplies Vepac Electronics
Power Electronics / Power Management
The programmable DC power supply family from Elektro-Automatik (EA) ranges in power from 80 W benchtop devices up to 30 kW in a single chassis. High power density units can be easily paralleled for up ...
Read more...Convection cooled 150 W and 300 W power supplies Vepac Electronics
Power Electronics / Power Management
Cosel announced the addition of 150 W and 300 W free air convection cooled power supplies, the LHP150F and the LHP300F. Designed for industrial applications requiring high levels of safety, they are certified ...
Read more...Microchip further expands GaN RF power offering EBV Electrolink
Power Electronics / Power Management
A significant expansion has been made to Microchip Technology’s gallium nitride (GaN) RF power device portfolio with new MMICs and discrete transistors that cover frequencies up to 20 GHz. The devices ...
Read more...Discovery kit for IoT nodes using STM32U5 MCU Altron Arrow
DSP, Micros & Memory
The B-U585I-IOT02A Discovery kit provides a complete demonstration and development platform for STMicroelectronics’ STM32U585AI microcontroller, featuring an Arm Cortex-M33 core with Arm TrustZone and ...
Read more...USB charger solution with high power density Altron Arrow
Power Electronics / Power Management
Diodes Incorporated has launched a three-chip solution for enhancing the performance of ultra-high-power-density USB Type-C power delivery (PD) systems. These products can be used in a wide variety of ...
Read more...Totem pole PFC controller EBV Electrolink
Power Electronics / Power Management
A new addition was made to ON Semiconductor’s solution set for ultra-high density offline power supplies in the form of the NCP1680, a dedicated critical conduction mode totem pole PFC controller. It ...