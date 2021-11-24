ExpressLink modules for secure connectivity to AWS Cloud

24 November 2021 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

u-blox has announced two new modules designed to enable Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud services for device and fleet management out of the box: the NORA-W2 AWS IoT ExpressLink Wi-Fi module and the SARA-R5 AWS IoT ExpressLink cellular module for Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity.





For many businesses, connecting devices to the cloud remains challenging. Existing solutions involve installing and maintaining dedicated software to manage connectivity on the devices. In addition, many legacy devices are too resource-constrained to accommodate the additional code required to enable cloud connectivity.

The u-blox AWS IoT ExpressLink modules are all about speed and simplicity. Paving the way for rapid design-ins with no complex software to run and maintain on the device side, the modules are ideal for small to medium-sized businesses targeting consumer and industrial markets.

Featuring a simplified and highly abstracted command set, the modules can be configured without requiring specialised competencies in IoT product development, networking and cryptography. Pre-provisioned to communicate with AWS IoT Core, they can connect to AWS securely, out of the box, with a few commands only and integrate with services in the AWS ecosystem.

The two modules are the first Wi-Fi and cellular AWS IoT ExpressLink modules on the market. The NORA-W2 AWS ExpressLink module is a new u-blox module delivering Wi-Fi 4 connectivity as well as Bluetooth Low Energy 5 connectivity (including Bluetooth Long Range). The compact module (10,4 by 14,3 mm) features a powerful dual-core CPU for advanced customer applications. It is available with an antenna pin or a PCB antenna.

The SARA-R510 AWS IoT ExpressLink module is a variant of the SARA-R510S LTE-M and NB-IoT module. The power-optimised LPWA module consumes less than 1 μA of current in power save mode (PSM), making it ideal for battery-powered applications. The module is certified for multi-regional use.

