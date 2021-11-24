Passive MMIC diplexer

The MDPX-0710 from Marki Microwave is a passive MMIC diplexer with passbands from DC to 7 GHz (low band) and 10 to 26,5 GHz (high band). It has an insertion loss of less than 0,9 dB within its passbands and a rejection of over 25 dB outside them.

The device’s passive GaAs MMIC technology allows the production of smaller filter constructions that replace larger form-factor circuit board constructions. It has tight fabrication tolerances which minimise unit-to-unit variations that traditional filter technologies often face.

The MDPX-0710 is available as a wire-bondable chip or connectorised module.

For more information contact Andrew Hutton, RF Design, +27 21 555 8400 , andrew@rfdesign.co.za, www.rfdesign.co.za

Credit(s)

RF Design





