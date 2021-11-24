Mouser explores industrial automation with variety of resources
24 November 2021
Multimedia, Videos
Mouser Electronics launched the seventh and final instalment of the 2021 ‘Empowering Innovation Together’ programme. The finale delves deep into the capabilities of industrial automation technologies and machine learning’s ties to the industrial automation sector. The conclusion of the series offers engaging content including a blog, infographic and articles, plus new episodes of the ‘Then, Now and Next’ video series and ‘The Tech Between Us’ podcast. To listen to the final podcast episode, visit https://www.mouser.com/empowering-innovation/industrial-automation#podcast-ia.
In this podcast episode, Raymond Yin, Mouser’s director of technical content, is joined by Clara Vu, co-founder and chief technology officer of Veo Robotics, for a lively discussion about functional safety standards of industrial automation, what defines a cobot, the ever-growing potential of machine learning and more. The podcast is available on Alexa, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, Pandora, Spotify and Mouser’s YouTube channel.
