Power supplies for embedded applications from 15 to 320 W

24 November 2021 Power Electronics / Power Management

XP Power’s LCW series of regulated-output, encased AC-DC power supplies is ideal for embedded industrial electronics, technology and equipment requiring household approvals. The nine new series (LCW15, LCW25, LCW35, LCW50, LCW75, LCW100, LCW150, LCW200 and LCW320) offer power levels from 15 W to 320 W. All models meet EN 55032 Class B conducted and radiated emissions for easy and low-cost integration and feature an integrated connector cover to enhance safety once installed.

The input voltage range of the LCW series is from 85 to 305 V a.c., satisfying global regulatory requirements and suiting nominal inputs from 100 to 277&nbs;V a.c., with the 150 W, 200 W and 320 W models featuring active power factor correction. Applications include auxiliary power sources, security installations, lighting control, smart home or office systems and ticketing and vending machines.

Depending on power level, the LCW series is available with nominal outputs ranging from 3,3 V to 48 V. To accommodate non-standard voltage applications, all models are user-adjustable by ±10% without exceeding the output voltage rating.

Offered with a wide operating temperature range of -30°C to +70°C, the LCW series delivers full rated power to +50°C, derating linearly to 60% up to +70°C. The units are convection cooled up to 200 W, with the higher-power LCW320 series featuring an integrated temperature-controlled cooling fan, reducing acoustic noise.

The low profile and compact footprint of these units further eases integration into the end application. Standard features in the LCW series include low standby power consumption of less than 0,3 W and output short circuit protection, as well as over-current and over-voltage protection. Additionally, the LCW320 series features a power ‘ON’ LED. As an option, conformal coated versions are available.

Input to output isolation is 4000 V a.c., input to ground isolation is 2000 V a.c., and output to ground isolation is 500 V a.c. All models are safety certified to UL/EN 62368-1 with models in the LCW35/50/75/100/150 series also certified to EN 60335 for home automation and applications requiring household or domestic approval. The operating altitude is up to 5000 m, which strengthens its global use.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 454 8053
Fax: +27 11 608 1661
Email: sales@vepac.co.za
www: www.vepac.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Vepac Electronics


