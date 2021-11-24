Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





News



Print this page printer friendly version

RFID market research explores 2021 and what to expect for the future

24 November 2021 News

Despite a 5% drop in the global RFID market in 2020 compared to 2019 due to the impact of Covid-19, the market has recovered well in 2021. According to the newly released RFID market research report from IDTechEx, ‘RFID Forecasts, Players and Opportunities 2022-2032’, the global RFID market is estimated to be valued at $11,6 billion in 2021, rising to $12,2 billion in 2022. This market comprises RFID labels, cards, fobs and any other form factors, as well as tags, readers and software/services for both passive and active RFID.


Covid has had a detrimental influence on many aspects of our lives, yet has also speeded up the digital transition. In the UHF sector, for example, IDTechEx has observed the retail apparel business, the largest RFID application sector in terms of tag numbers, adopting RFID at a quicker rate. The market research firm says retail apparel alone will require over 20 billion RFID labels in 2022 – albeit there is still some way to go, with RFID accounting for just roughly 26% of the entire addressable market for apparel in 2022.

Besides the retail apparel industry's success, there are also plenty of other industries that are gaining traction. Other retail sectors besides apparel, such as footwear, cosmetics, fragrance, electronics and supply chain and logistics, as well as the food industry, such as quick-service restaurants, have also received solid interest and investment. In the HF sector, contactless card sales remain the strongest, driven mostly by contactless payment, transportation and secure access applications, with 2,6 billion cards demanded in 2021.

IDTechEx predicts that this trend will continue in the short- to medium-term. In the LF sector, animal tagging (such as pigs, lambs and pets) continues to be significant since it is still a legal obligation in many regions, with 640 million tags being used in this sector in 2021. According to the report, a total of 28,4 billion passive RFID tags will be sold in 2021, up from 23,8 billion in 2020, representing a double-digit growth rate. Most of this expansion is due to passive UHF RFID labels. However, in 2021, UHF (RAIN RFID) tag sales by value will be just 30% of HF tag sales (including NFC), owing to the higher price point of HF tags used for security (such as payments, access, etc.) versus the cheaper, largely disposable UHF (RAIN) tags used for tagging items.

Although the RFID industry continues to expand, there are still obstacles to overcome, particularly in certain markets. Chip shortages will be a problem in the immediate term. It has been observed that the chip shortage is causing supply to fall short of demand, resulting in price increases. On the other hand, education and standardisation will be the two most important issues to address in order to achieve widespread RFID adoption in the mid to long term.

Educating businesses about the capabilities of RFID (including its advantages and limitations) and how a business can implement RFID to improve its corporate efficiency is important. In terms of standardisation, take the pharmaceutical industry and the food industry as an example: the big market opportunities in these two industries arise in item-level lagging, however, this is unlikely to happen until government mandates are in place.

For more information visit www.idtechex.com




Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

ICASA doles out provisional RF spectrum
News
The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA) has concluded its analysis of applications for provisional assignment of radio frequency spectrum under the new ICT Covid-19 National State ...

Read more...
productronica’s hybrid format a success despite restrictions
News
Following its tried and trusted biennial scheduling, productronica 2021 was held on the fairgrounds of Messe München on 16-19 November. Strict hygiene rules were observed in accordance with Covid-19 protocols, ...

Read more...
Report evaluates market for Li-ion battery recycling
News
In the past, the lack of end-of-life batteries meant that the Li-ion (lithium-ion) recycling market had little opportunity to prosper. The transition to electric vehicles (EVs) is changing this. Recycling ...

Read more...
SABS launches local content verification scheme
News
A new certification and grading scheme launched by the South African Bureau of Standards (SABS) intends to harmonise local content and local production for producers and manufacturers, levelling the playing ...

Read more...
DesignSpark to host new activist engineering programme
RS Components (SA) News
RS Components has launched its DesignSpark #ActivistEngineering programme, further strengthening the company’s commitment to engage and inspire design engineers across the globe to ‘make amazing happen ...

Read more...
October semiconductor sales up 24% over 2020
News
Global sales of semiconductors were $48,8 billion in October 2021, an increase of 24,0% from the October 2020 total of $39,4 billion and 1,1% more than the September 2021 total of $48,3 billion. Announced ...

Read more...
RS Components SA partners with Engineers Without Borders
RS Components (SA) News
The annual Engineering for People Design Challenge as well as the Inspiring and Building Community Leaders programmes kicked off earlier this year. The competition, now in its 10th year, is a year-long ...

Read more...
Electronics News Digest
News
South Africa Altron Arrow has signed a partnership to distribute Teltonika Networks’ products in sub-Saharan Africa. This will help Altron Arrow to bring an even wider range of professional network connectivity ...

Read more...
Personality profile: Doug Gunnewegh
Editor's Choice News
“They say if it doesn’t kill you, it only makes you stronger, so by now all the survivors are superheroes.”

Read more...
Panasonic commercialises high-reliability semiconductor substrate
News
Panasonic’s Industrial Solutions Company has commercialised a semiconductor package substrate material (which it calls R-1515V) that enables both low package warpage and high assembly-level reliability. ...

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved