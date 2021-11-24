Categories

LED driver expansion board for STM32 Nucleo

24 November 2021 Opto-Electronics

STMicroelectronics’ X-NUCLEO-LED12A1 LED driver expansion board for STM32 Nucleo features four LED1202 devices that can drive up to 48 LEDs. The LED1202 is a 12-channel, low quiescent current LED driver which guarantees 5 V output driving capability. Each channel is able to provide up to 20 mA with a headroom voltage of only 350 mV. The output current can be adjusted separately for each channel through 8-bit analog and 12-bit digital dimming control.

This expansion board comes with an additional LED panel board that houses two LEDs matrices: a 6x8 white LED matrix and a 4x4 RGB matrix. LED matrices can be supplied via an external power supply to reach the maximum available luminosity.

For more information contact Renaldo Fibiger, Altron Arrow, +27 11 923 9600, rfibiger@arrow.altech.co.za, www.altronarrow.com


