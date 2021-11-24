LED driver expansion board for STM32 Nucleo

Further reading:

AI-powered computer for autonomous machines

Altron Arrow Computer/Embedded Technology

...

Read more...

Step-down converter with nano quiescent current

Altron Arrow Power Electronics / Power Management

...

Read more...

Improving power supply regulation accuracy with resistor divider tool

Altron Arrow Power Electronics / Power Management

Read more...

Discovery kit for IoT nodes using STM32U5 MCU

Altron Arrow DSP, Micros & Memory

...

Read more...

Signal chain implementation for condition monitoring systems

Altron Arrow Editor's Choice Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI

Read more...

USB charger solution with high power density

Altron Arrow Power Electronics / Power Management

...

Read more...

Demo of new TouchGFX video widget

Altron Arrow Multimedia, Videos

...

Read more...

Configurable dual IO-Link and SIO transceiver

Altron Arrow Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

...

Read more...

Updates add video to ST’s TouchGFX suite

Altron Arrow Computer/Embedded Technology

...

Read more...

VCSEL modules for 3D gesture recognition

Future Electronics Opto-Electronics

...

Read more...

Nvidia recently premiered Jetson AGX Orin, the world’s smallest, most powerful and energy-efficient AI supercomputer for robotics, autonomous machines, medical devices and other forms of embedded computingThe ST1PS03 is a nano-quiescent miniaturised synchronous step-down converter which is able to provide up to 400 mA output current with an input voltage ranging from 1,8 V to 5,5 V. This STMicroelectronicsAnalog Devices’ LTpowerCAD resistor divider toolbox can use component tolerances and estimate corresponding errors in output voltage, letting designers decide what tolerance is allowable for their application.The B-U585I-IOT02A Discovery kit provides a complete demonstration and development platform for STMicroelectronics’ STM32U585AI microcontroller, featuring an Arm Cortex-M33 core with Arm TrustZone andLike all system designs, there are many choices to be made when it comes to designing a condition monitoring system, each of which comes with various trade-offs and can drastically alter the DAQ signal chain design.Diodes Incorporated has launched a three-chip solution for enhancing the performance of ultra-high-power-density USB Type-C power delivery (PD) systems. These products can be used in a wide variety ofThe latest release (version 4.18) of STMicroelectronics’ TouchGFX software for user-interface development with STM32 microcontrollers (MCUs) added support for video playback, enhanced tools for multi-developerSTMicroelectronics is bringing extra flexibility to IO-Link connections with the L6364 transceiver, which features dual communication channels that allow configurable output doubling for extra drive strength,STMicroelectronics has released TouchGFX Version 4.18 for user-interface development with STM32 microcontrollers (MCUs), adding video playback, enhanced tools for multi-developer collaboration and supportams Osram has expanded its 3D sensing portfolio with four new VCSEL modules. The number of applications which utilise 3D sensing technology continues to increase, from the detection of the surroundings