Automotive-grade GNSS signal splitter

Tallysman Wireless has added the TW162A automotive-grade ‘Smart Power’ GNSS signal splitter to its line of GNSS accessories. The device supports the full GNSS spectrum: GPS/QZSS-L1/L2/L5, QZSS-L6, GLONASS-G1/G2/G3, Galileo-E1/E5a/E5b/E6, BeiDou-B1/B2/B2a/B3 and the L-band correction service frequency band.
Vehicle rooftop antenna space is often at a premium and mission applications often require more than one GNSS receiver. The TW162A supports this use case where one GNSS antenna provides the signal to two GNSS receivers. Additionally, it offers several key failover and fault identification features. First, the splitter accepts power from all attached GNSS receivers; if one receiver fails, the next attached receiver automatically provides power to the splitter and antenna. Second, if the antenna fails and does not draw current, all connected receivers will sense a current draw lower than 1 mA, indicating an antenna fault.
The TW162A offers enhanced performance in terms of noise figure, isolation and linearity. It is built with AEC-Q100 certified components, ensuring a wide operational temperature range and a long service life. Lastly, it has been rigorously tested and is packaged in a durable, compact and lightweight aluminium housing and comes with Z or A+B+C FAKRA connectors.
