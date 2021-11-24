u-blox extends ‘bring your own SIM’ approach to MQTT

u-blox has introduced a service that gives IoT sensor network developers the flexibility to combine any cellular connectivity with all the benefits of MQTT communication.
The u-blox MQTT Flex service lets any SIM-based connectivity leverage MQTT-SN communication at a predictable cost with on-demand scalability. MQTT Flex is built on the foundation of a scalable, high-performance MQTT broker and powerful data flow manager, making it simple to communicate data between IoT devices and the enterprise. The service is uniquely optimised for asset tracking, sensor networks and monitoring applications, especially those that need little bandwidth and must operate at low power.
u-blox already offers a global connectivity solution for any type of IoT device through its MQTT Anywhere service and IoT SIM card, enabling seamless global roaming on 2G, 3G and LTE networks. MQTT Flex expands the addressable market by allowing users to leverage their existing cellular connectivity together with u-blox’s IoT communication-as-a-service.
A key benefit of the MQTT Flex service is that it offers a ‘Bring Your Own SIM’ strategy that enables users to take advantage of MQTT communication without the operational, logistical or cost impacts of changing their mobile network operator. MQTT Flex also allows compliance to IoT project requirements where government or local municipalities might mandate the use of a local network operator.
In some geographies, such as Turkey, Brazil and Australia, network operators do not allow permanent roaming, which precludes the use of the MQTT Anywhere global roaming IoT SIM. MQTT Flex overcomes the challenge of permanent roaming restrictions by retaining the home network connectivity.
The MQTT Flex service also enables MQTT-SN communications over NB-IoT, specifically in regions where global roaming agreements for the low-power, low data-rate radio technology have yet to be agreed. The features of NB-IoT, including extended cellular coverage, may be useful for connecting to systems deep within buildings or below ground, such as utility meters.
All u-blox services are delivered via the Thingstream IoT service delivery platform. The intuitive interface provides a self-serve environment from which users have autonomy to manage IoT device fleets, manage billing, monitor events and have complete API control of functionality. Thingstream enables a frictionless business experience because it eliminates complexities and allows users to engage more efficiently and reduce time-to-market.
Connectivity for IoT devices with SoftSIM Otto Wireless Solutions
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
IoT device vendors are facing more and more complex cellular connectivity issues these days. Manufacturing is often outsourced to third-party factories and finished devices are being distributed to many ...
Read more...High-power GaN RF amplifier RFiber Solutions
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The CHA7618-99F is a three-stage GaN high-power amplifier (HPA) in the frequency band 5,5-18 GHz. This United Monolithic Semiconductors HPA typically provides 10 W of output power allied with 20% of power-added ...
Read more...Cellular antenna for 4G/LTE and 5G NR iCorp Technologies
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Antenova’s new ‘Affini’ (part number SRFL064) is a flexible printed circuit (FPC) antenna for the LTE, 4G and 5G NR networks in global markets. This antenna covers all main 4G bands plus 617-698 MHz which ...
Read more...Passive MMIC diplexer RF Design
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The MDPX-0710 from Marki Microwave is a passive MMIC diplexer with passbands from DC to 7 GHz (low band) and 10 to 26,5 GHz (high band). It has an insertion loss of less than 0,9 dB within its passbands ...
Read more...Automotive-grade GNSS signal splitter RF Design
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Tallysman Wireless has added the TW162A automotive-grade ‘Smart Power’ GNSS signal splitter to its line of GNSS accessories. The device supports the full GNSS spectrum: GPS/QZSS-L1/L2/L5, QZSS-L6, GLONASS-G1/G2/G3, ...
Read more...K-band passivated VCO RF Design
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
The K-VCO-2324 from Arralis is a GaAs PHEMT MMIC voltage-controlled oscillator (VCO) that operates from 23,25 to 24,25 GHz. It provides 15 dBm output power over tuning voltages between 0 V and 1 V and ...
Read more...Embedded GNSS antenna with integrated LNA RF Design
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The HC990EXF from Tallysman is an extended-filter embedded GNSS helical antenna. This RHCP (right-hand circular polarised) antenna provides a peak gain of 3 dBi at full bandwidth and has an axial ratio ...
Read more...Wireless asset tag supporting Quuppa RTLS EBV Electrolink
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
onsemi unveiled a new system solution that overcomes the main challenges associated with developing asset tracking tags. Battery life has been a major obstacle to asset tag adoption, particularly within ...