Braid tail swept elbow backshells

24 November 2021 Interconnection

TE Connectivity is complementing its series of banding (BT) and Tinel ring (TXR) backshells with a braid tail backshell. The new 70 Series swept elbow backshells include a pre-terminated screenbraid sock for an overall screen, as well as constant internal radius and a smooth internal bore using investment casting. They are designed to allow for uncoupling during repairs, which helps reduce damage to the boot, resulting in a simple and fast termination option.

These parts offer designers the potential for up to 20% weight savings over traditional backshells, allowing for improved efficiency as content continues to grow in military and aerospace systems. They also offer overall 360° screening against EMI/RFI for customers in high-vibration applications using high-reliability, low-profile magna form ring termination.

The 70 Series swept elbow backshells suit a wide range of circular connectors and they are available in multiple shell sizes and plating configurations. Those include MIL-DTL-38999 series III and IV as well as MIL-DTL-26482 series II.

Credit(s)

Electrocomp





