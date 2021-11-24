Braid tail swept elbow backshells

TE Connectivity is complementing its series of banding (BT) and Tinel ring (TXR) backshells with a braid tail backshell. The new 70 Series swept elbow backshells include a pre-terminated screenbraid sock for an overall screen, as well as constant internal radius and a smooth internal bore using investment casting. They are designed to allow for uncoupling during repairs, which helps reduce damage to the boot, resulting in a simple and fast termination option.
These parts offer designers the potential for up to 20% weight savings over traditional backshells, allowing for improved efficiency as content continues to grow in military and aerospace systems. They also offer overall 360° screening against EMI/RFI for customers in high-vibration applications using high-reliability, low-profile magna form ring termination.
The 70 Series swept elbow backshells suit a wide range of circular connectors and they are available in multiple shell sizes and plating configurations. Those include MIL-DTL-38999 series III and IV as well as MIL-DTL-26482 series II.
