Motor/PFC controller with gate driver and voltage regulator

24 November 2021 Power Electronics / Power Management

Infineon Technologies’ iMOTION IMD110-6 is a series of highly integrated ICs for the control of three-phase motors. The devices integrate the motor controller with a high-voltage, three-phase gate driver and a voltage regulator and are able to drive a wide variety of MOSFETs or IGBTs.

They use the latest generation of Infineon’s field-proven motion control engine (MCE), implementing field-oriented control (FOC) for highest energy efficiency. The MCE integrates multiple protection features and offers a flexible scripting engine for customer application scripts.

The three-phase gate driver is based on Infineon’s latest SOI (silicon on insulator) technology and combines robustness and low failure rates with low level-shift losses.

For more information contact EBV Electrolink, +27 21 402 1940 , capetown@ebv.com, www.ebv.com

Credit(s)

EBV Electrolink





