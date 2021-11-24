Motor/PFC controller with gate driver and voltage regulator

Infineon Technologies’ iMOTION IMD110-6 is a series of highly integrated ICs for the control of three-phase motors. The devices integrate the motor controller with a high-voltage, three-phase gate driver and a voltage regulator and are able to drive a wide variety of MOSFETs or IGBTs.
They use the latest generation of Infineon’s field-proven motion control engine (MCE), implementing field-oriented control (FOC) for highest energy efficiency. The MCE integrates multiple protection features and offers a flexible scripting engine for customer application scripts.
The three-phase gate driver is based on Infineon’s latest SOI (silicon on insulator) technology and combines robustness and low failure rates with low level-shift losses.
