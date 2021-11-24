Field-installable mini industrial I/O connector

24 November 2021 Interconnection

The Industrial Mini I/O connector system made by TE Connectivity is a compact, wire-to-wire and wire-to-board solution for reliable serial, bus and Ethernet connections in industrial applications. At only one quarter the size of conventional RJ45 plugs, the connector provides critical space saving on a PCB – space that can now be used more efficiently. The mini I/O field-installable cable connector (three parts) allows easy, quick and error-free installation without the need for tools and wire length preparation.

The connector automatically cuts off the wire at the optimal length during contacting, guaranteeing optimal (Cat. 5) transmission performance. TE’s Industrial Mini I/O solution has been designed for the stringent demands of industrial environments.

Features of the connector include:

• Consists of only two parts: termination unit and outer housing.

• Toolless installation: standard tools can be used as assembly aid.

• Integrated wire termination and wire cut-off.

• Rugged die-cast housing for optimal protection and shielding.

• Small form factor reduces PCB area and equipment height.

• Two unique keying styles (Type 1/Type 2) to prevent mismating.

