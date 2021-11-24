Power stack reference design leverages Microchip SiC devices

E-mobility and renewable energy systems require power management solutions that drive performance and cost efficiencies in addition to speeding up development time. To keep pace with these requirements, Microchip Technology has collaborated with Mersen on its 150 kVA three-phase silicon carbide power stack reference design. Mersen is a global provider of power management solutions for numerous industrial sectors including e-mobility and energy storage.
Mersen’s three-phase silicon carbide (SiC) power stack reference design provides system designers with a complete, compact, high-power silicon carbide solution without the need for individual device sourcing, testing and qualification. The design includes Microchip’s SiC power modules and digital gate drivers and Mersen’s bus bar, fuses, capacitors and thermal management. With Microchip’s 1200 V MSCSM120AM042CD3AG silicon carbide MOSFET and AgileSwitch 2ASC-12A1HP digital gate driver, the power stack reference design enables engineers to rapidly develop high-voltage systems using kits predesigned for their applications – reducing time to market significantly.
The reference design provides 16 kW per litre power density and up to 130°C Tj, peak efficiency at 98%, with up to 20 kHz switching frequency. Utilising Microchip’s rugged SiC MOSFETs and AgileSwitch family of configurable digital gate drivers, the reference design enables engineers to select from 700 V and 1200 V options in currents up to 750 A. Microchip also provides a choice in module construction including baseplate material, direct bonding copper (DBC) ceramic material and die attach method.
