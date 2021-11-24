Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Power Electronics / Power Management



Print this page printer friendly version

Power stack reference design leverages Microchip SiC devices

24 November 2021 Power Electronics / Power Management

E-mobility and renewable energy systems require power management solutions that drive performance and cost efficiencies in addition to speeding up development time. To keep pace with these requirements, Microchip Technology has collaborated with Mersen on its 150 kVA three-phase silicon carbide power stack reference design. Mersen is a global provider of power management solutions for numerous industrial sectors including e-mobility and energy storage.

Mersen’s three-phase silicon carbide (SiC) power stack reference design provides system designers with a complete, compact, high-power silicon carbide solution without the need for individual device sourcing, testing and qualification. The design includes Microchip’s SiC power modules and digital gate drivers and Mersen’s bus bar, fuses, capacitors and thermal management. With Microchip’s 1200 V MSCSM120AM042CD3AG silicon carbide MOSFET and AgileSwitch 2ASC-12A1HP digital gate driver, the power stack reference design enables engineers to rapidly develop high-voltage systems using kits predesigned for their applications – reducing time to market significantly.

The reference design provides 16 kW per litre power density and up to 130°C Tj, peak efficiency at 98%, with up to 20 kHz switching frequency. Utilising Microchip’s rugged SiC MOSFETs and AgileSwitch family of configurable digital gate drivers, the reference design enables engineers to select from 700 V and 1200 V options in currents up to 750 A. Microchip also provides a choice in module construction including baseplate material, direct bonding copper (DBC) ceramic material and die attach method.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 21 421 8292
Fax: 086 623 4522
Email: marian.ledgerwood@futureelectronics.com
www: www.futureelectronics.com
Articles: More information and articles about Future Electronics


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Wide-input DC/DC converters in 1/32nd bricks
Brabek Power Electronics / Power Management
RECOM now offers through-hole, 1/32nd brick-footprint, non-isolated DC/DC converters – the RPMA-4.5 and RPMA-8.0 – with 4,5 A and 8 A output ratings respectively. Each part has a wide 9-53 V input and ...

Read more...
Auto-ranging benchtop and rackmount power supplies
Vepac Electronics Power Electronics / Power Management
The programmable DC power supply family from Elektro-Automatik (EA) ranges in power from 80 W benchtop devices up to 30 kW in a single chassis. High power density units can be easily paralleled for up ...

Read more...
Step-down converter with nano quiescent current
Altron Arrow Power Electronics / Power Management
The ST1PS03 is a nano-quiescent miniaturised synchronous step-down converter which is able to provide up to 400 mA output current with an input voltage ranging from 1,8 V to 5,5 V. This STMicroelectronics ...

Read more...
Convection cooled 150 W and 300 W power supplies
Vepac Electronics Power Electronics / Power Management
Cosel announced the addition of 150 W and 300 W free air convection cooled power supplies, the LHP150F and the LHP300F. Designed for industrial applications requiring high levels of safety, they are certified ...

Read more...
Power supplies for embedded applications from 15 to 320 W
Vepac Electronics Power Electronics / Power Management
XP Power’s LCW series of regulated-output, encased AC-DC power supplies is ideal for embedded industrial electronics, technology and equipment requiring household approvals. The nine new series (LCW15, ...

Read more...
Microchip further expands GaN RF power offering
EBV Electrolink Power Electronics / Power Management
A significant expansion has been made to Microchip Technology’s gallium nitride (GaN) RF power device portfolio with new MMICs and discrete transistors that cover frequencies up to 20 GHz. The devices ...

Read more...
Buck/boost converter with ultra-low IQ and supercapacitor charging
Power Electronics / Power Management
A new bidirectional buck/boost converter with an ultra-low quiescent current (IQ) of 60 nA has been introduced by Texas Instruments. The TPS61094 integrates a buck mode for supercapacitor charging and ...

Read more...
Motor/PFC controller with gate driver and voltage regulator
EBV Electrolink Power Electronics / Power Management
Infineon Technologies’ iMOTION IMD110-6 is a series of highly integrated ICs for the control of three-phase motors. The devices integrate the motor controller with a high-voltage, three-phase gate driver ...

Read more...
Open-frame 80 W DC/DC converter
Vepac Electronics Power Electronics / Power Management
A new 80 W DC/DC converter has been added to Cosel’s value-added STMGF platform. Available in two versions, the STMGFS80 covers all industrial voltages from 9 V to 76 V. Using Cosel’s efficient MGFS80 ...

Read more...
New integrated voltage regulator range available from Mouser
TRX Electronics Power Electronics / Power Management
Empower Semiconductor, a leading supplier of integrated voltage regulators (IVR), has been signed up by Mouser Electronics for a global distribution agreement. Empower’s patented IVR technology integrates ...

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved