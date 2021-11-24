October semiconductor sales up 24% over 2020
24 November 2021
News
Global sales of semiconductors were $48,8 billion in October 2021, an increase of 24,0% from the October 2020 total of $39,4 billion and 1,1% more than the September 2021 total of $48,3 billion. Announced by the Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA), these monthly sales figures are compiled by the World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS) organisation and represent a three-month moving average. Additionally, a newly released WSTS industry forecast projects that annual global sales will increase 25,6% in 2021 and 8,8% in 2022.
SIA represents 98% of the US semiconductor industry by revenue and nearly two thirds of non-US chip firms. “Global semiconductor demand remained high in October, with year-to-year sales increasing substantially across all major regional markets,” said John Neuffer, SIA president and CEO. “Annual chip sales and units shipped are projected to reach all-time highs in 2021, with moderate annual growth expected in 2022.”
Regionally, year-to-year and month-to-month sales increased across all major regional markets: the Americas (29,2% year-to-year, 2,6% month-to-month), Europe (27,3%, 2,8%), Japan (23,7%, 1,1%), Asia Pacific/All Other (22,6%, 0,2%), and China (21,1%, 0,3%).
Additionally, SIA endorsed the WSTS Fall 2021 global semiconductor sales forecast, which projects the industry’s worldwide sales will be $553,0 billion in 2021, a 25,6% increase from the 2020 sales total of $440,4 billion. WSTS projects year-to-year increases in Asia Pacific (26,7%), Europe (25,6%), the Americas (24,6%) and Japan (19,5%). In 2022, the global market is projected to post moderate growth of 8,8% to reach $601,5 billion in annual sales.
For more information visit www.semiconductors.org
