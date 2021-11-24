Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI



Print this page printer friendly version

K-band passivated VCO

24 November 2021 Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI

The K-VCO-2324 from Arralis is a GaAs PHEMT MMIC voltage-controlled oscillator (VCO) that operates from 23,25 to 24,25 GHz. It provides 15 dBm output power over tuning voltages between 0 V and 1 V and has a phase noise of -100 dBc/Hz.

The oscillator has an integrated frequency divider that provides an additional output signal at F/2 with a power level of more than 4 dBm at frequencies from 11,625 to 12,125 GHz for simple adoption into PLL circuitry. It requires a DC supply of 3 V and draws 95 mA of current.

The K-VCO-2324 is fully passivated for additional protection and is gold plated on the backside. It is available as a bare die and is compatible with precision die-attach methods, as well as thermo-compression and thermo-sonic wire bonding, making it ideal for MCM and hybrid microcircuit packages. The oscillator is also suitable for use in high-speed data communications, space communications, IoT and security applications.

For more information contact Andrew Hutton, RF Design, +27 21 555 8400, andrew@rfdesign.co.za, www.rfdesign.co.za


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 21 555 8400
Fax: 086 653 2139
Email: sales@rfdesign.co.za
www: www.rfdesign.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about RF Design


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

maXTouch touchscreen controller for various aspect ratios
EBV Electrolink Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
As the automotive market continues to demand larger touchscreens with more flexibility in size and shape, Microchip Technology is announcing a new maXTouch touchscreen controller that allows automotive ...

Read more...
ExpressLink modules for secure connectivity to AWS Cloud
RF Design Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
u-blox has announced two new modules designed to enable Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud services for device and fleet management out of the box: the NORA-W2 AWS IoT ExpressLink Wi-Fi module and the SARA-R5 ...

Read more...
Passive MMIC diplexer
RF Design Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The MDPX-0710 from Marki Microwave is a passive MMIC diplexer with passbands from DC to 7 GHz (low band) and 10 to 26,5 GHz (high band). It has an insertion loss of less than 0,9 dB within its passbands ...

Read more...
Automotive-grade GNSS signal splitter
RF Design Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Tallysman Wireless has added the TW162A automotive-grade ‘Smart Power’ GNSS signal splitter to its line of GNSS accessories. The device supports the full GNSS spectrum: GPS/QZSS-L1/L2/L5, QZSS-L6, GLONASS-G1/G2/G3, ...

Read more...
u-blox extends ‘bring your own SIM’ approach to MQTT
RF Design Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
u-blox has introduced a service that gives IoT sensor network developers the flexibility to combine any cellular connectivity with all the benefits of MQTT communication. The u-blox MQTT Flex service ...

Read more...
Precision wideband ADC advances data-acquisition performance
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Texas Instruments (TI) has introduced a very small 24-bit wideband analog-to-digital converter (ADC) that delivers tight signal-measurement precision. The ADS127L11 achieves ultra-precise data acquisition ...

Read more...
GNSS correction service receivers for cm-level accuracy
RF Design Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
For designers who require reliable centimetre-level positioning accuracy, e.g. for the industrial navigation and robotics markets, a new suite of products and feature additions have been rolled out by ...

Read more...
QFN-packaged gain blocks covering various frequency ranges
RFiber Solutions Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Four new gain blocks have been introduced by Atlanta Micro to serve the requirements of various applications, each covering a different range of frequencies. The AM1127 is a high dynamic range, cascadable ...

Read more...
Embedded GNSS antenna with integrated LNA
RF Design Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The HC990EXF from Tallysman is an extended-filter embedded GNSS helical antenna. This RHCP (right-hand circular polarised) antenna provides a peak gain of 3 dBi at full bandwidth and has an axial ratio ...

Read more...
Signal chain implementation for condition monitoring systems
Altron Arrow Editor's Choice Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Like all system designs, there are many choices to be made when it comes to designing a condition monitoring system, each of which comes with various trade-offs and can drastically alter the DAQ signal chain design.

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved