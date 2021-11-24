K-band passivated VCO

The K-VCO-2324 from Arralis is a GaAs PHEMT MMIC voltage-controlled oscillator (VCO) that operates from 23,25 to 24,25 GHz. It provides 15 dBm output power over tuning voltages between 0 V and 1 V and has a phase noise of -100 dBc/Hz.
The oscillator has an integrated frequency divider that provides an additional output signal at F/2 with a power level of more than 4 dBm at frequencies from 11,625 to 12,125 GHz for simple adoption into PLL circuitry. It requires a DC supply of 3 V and draws 95 mA of current.
The K-VCO-2324 is fully passivated for additional protection and is gold plated on the backside. It is available as a bare die and is compatible with precision die-attach methods, as well as thermo-compression and thermo-sonic wire bonding, making it ideal for MCM and hybrid microcircuit packages. The oscillator is also suitable for use in high-speed data communications, space communications, IoT and security applications.
maXTouch touchscreen controller for various aspect ratios EBV Electrolink
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
As the automotive market continues to demand larger touchscreens with more flexibility in size and shape, Microchip Technology is announcing a new maXTouch touchscreen controller that allows automotive ...
Read more...Passive MMIC diplexer RF Design
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The MDPX-0710 from Marki Microwave is a passive MMIC diplexer with passbands from DC to 7 GHz (low band) and 10 to 26,5 GHz (high band). It has an insertion loss of less than 0,9 dB within its passbands ...
Read more...Automotive-grade GNSS signal splitter RF Design
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Tallysman Wireless has added the TW162A automotive-grade ‘Smart Power’ GNSS signal splitter to its line of GNSS accessories. The device supports the full GNSS spectrum: GPS/QZSS-L1/L2/L5, QZSS-L6, GLONASS-G1/G2/G3, ...
Read more...Embedded GNSS antenna with integrated LNA RF Design
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The HC990EXF from Tallysman is an extended-filter embedded GNSS helical antenna. This RHCP (right-hand circular polarised) antenna provides a peak gain of 3 dBi at full bandwidth and has an axial ratio ...