K-band passivated VCO

24 November 2021 Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI

The K-VCO-2324 from Arralis is a GaAs PHEMT MMIC voltage-controlled oscillator (VCO) that operates from 23,25 to 24,25 GHz. It provides 15 dBm output power over tuning voltages between 0 V and 1 V and has a phase noise of -100 dBc/Hz.

The oscillator has an integrated frequency divider that provides an additional output signal at F/2 with a power level of more than 4 dBm at frequencies from 11,625 to 12,125 GHz for simple adoption into PLL circuitry. It requires a DC supply of 3 V and draws 95 mA of current.

The K-VCO-2324 is fully passivated for additional protection and is gold plated on the backside. It is available as a bare die and is compatible with precision die-attach methods, as well as thermo-compression and thermo-sonic wire bonding, making it ideal for MCM and hybrid microcircuit packages. The oscillator is also suitable for use in high-speed data communications, space communications, IoT and security applications.

