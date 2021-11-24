QFN-packaged gain blocks covering various frequency ranges

Four new gain blocks have been introduced by Atlanta Micro to serve the requirements of various applications, each covering a different range of frequencies.
The AM1127 is a high dynamic range, cascadable amplifier operating over the 20&nbs;MHz to 6,0 GHz frequency range. The device exhibits remarkable second- and third-order intercept performance as well as high P1dB and low noise figure. With the need for only one positive supply rail, the AM1127’s high gain and linearity make it a suitable choice for a receiver frontend or transmitter backend.
The AM1099 is a high-frequency cascadable amplifier servicing the 26 to 32 GHz frequency range. Exhibiting moderate gain and noise figure, the AM1099 with internal 50 Ω matching is a useful component for applications such as 5G wireless and Ka-band satcom.
The AM1111 is a wideband cascadable amplifier servicing the 2 to 18 GHz frequency range. The device boasts high linearity and power handling capabilities across its bandwidth, while maintaining moderate gain and noise figure. It includes internal 50 Ω matching and DC blocking capacitors on the input and output.
The AM1095 is an AC-coupled amplifier covering 6 GHz to 22,25 GHz, featuring high output P1dB performance, relatively low noise figure, excellent gain stability over the operating temperature range, and internal 50 Ω matching.
Packaged in 3 mm QFNs, each of these gain blocks represents a compact total PCB footprint.
