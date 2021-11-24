Categories

QFN-packaged gain blocks covering various frequency ranges

24 November 2021 Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI

Four new gain blocks have been introduced by Atlanta Micro to serve the requirements of various applications, each covering a different range of frequencies.

The AM1127 is a high dynamic range, cascadable amplifier operating over the 20&nbs;MHz to 6,0 GHz frequency range. The device exhibits remarkable second- and third-order intercept performance as well as high P1dB and low noise figure. With the need for only one positive supply rail, the AM1127’s high gain and linearity make it a suitable choice for a receiver frontend or transmitter backend.

The AM1099 is a high-frequency cascadable amplifier servicing the 26 to 32 GHz frequency range. Exhibiting moderate gain and noise figure, the AM1099 with internal 50 Ω matching is a useful component for applications such as 5G wireless and Ka-band satcom.

The AM1111 is a wideband cascadable amplifier servicing the 2 to 18 GHz frequency range. The device boasts high linearity and power handling capabilities across its bandwidth, while maintaining moderate gain and noise figure. It includes internal 50 Ω matching and DC blocking capacitors on the input and output.

The AM1095 is an AC-coupled amplifier covering 6 GHz to 22,25 GHz, featuring high output P1dB performance, relatively low noise figure, excellent gain stability over the operating temperature range, and internal 50 Ω matching.

Packaged in 3 mm QFNs, each of these gain blocks represents a compact total PCB footprint.

For more information contact Richard Finniss, RFiber Solutions, +27 82 654 3665, sales@rfibersolutions.com, www.rfibersolutions.com


