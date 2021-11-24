Categories

New integrated voltage regulator range available from Mouser

24 November 2021

Empower Semiconductor, a leading supplier of integrated voltage regulators (IVR), has been signed up by Mouser Electronics for a global distribution agreement. Empower’s patented IVR technology integrates dozens of components into a single IC, delivering stabilised power in a smaller footprint and providing enhanced efficiency, speed and accuracy.

Mouser now offers Empower Semiconductor voltage regulators and test platforms, including the new E-CAP silicon capacitor which delivers reliable power and signal integrity in high-di/dt and high-speed communications SoCs. The 220 nF, 4 V capacitor features a low-profile design (150 µm, not including the pads) with ultra-low equivalent series inductance (ESL) and equivalent series resistance (ESR), enabling optimised performance at high frequencies.

EP70xx IVRs feature total integration of a triple-output DC/DC power supply into a single tiny 5 x 5 mm package. The devices purportedly feature up to 10 times higher current density, three times tighter accuracy during transients and 1000 times faster dynamic voltage scaling than similar regulators. They are available with a choice of triple-, dual- or single-regulated outputs ranging from 2 A to 10 A.

For development, Mouser also stocks the EP70xx Demo Platform, which incorporates an EP70xx IVR. Engineers can connect the board to a PC and configure the IVR through a graphical user interface (GUI).


