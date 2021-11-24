New integrated voltage regulator range available from Mouser

Empower Semiconductor, a leading supplier of integrated voltage regulators (IVR), has been signed up by Mouser Electronics for a global distribution agreement. Empower’s patented IVR technology integrates dozens of components into a single IC, delivering stabilised power in a smaller footprint and providing enhanced efficiency, speed and accuracy.
Mouser now offers Empower Semiconductor voltage regulators and test platforms, including the new E-CAP silicon capacitor which delivers reliable power and signal integrity in high-di/dt and high-speed communications SoCs. The 220 nF, 4 V capacitor features a low-profile design (150 µm, not including the pads) with ultra-low equivalent series inductance (ESL) and equivalent series resistance (ESR), enabling optimised performance at high frequencies.
EP70xx IVRs feature total integration of a triple-output DC/DC power supply into a single tiny 5 x 5 mm package. The devices purportedly feature up to 10 times higher current density, three times tighter accuracy during transients and 1000 times faster dynamic voltage scaling than similar regulators. They are available with a choice of triple-, dual- or single-regulated outputs ranging from 2 A to 10 A.
For development, Mouser also stocks the EP70xx Demo Platform, which incorporates an EP70xx IVR. Engineers can connect the board to a PC and configure the IVR through a graphical user interface (GUI).
Wide-input DC/DC converters in 1/32nd bricks Brabek
Power Electronics / Power Management
RECOM now offers through-hole, 1/32nd brick-footprint, non-isolated DC/DC converters – the RPMA-4.5 and RPMA-8.0 – with 4,5 A and 8 A output ratings respectively. Each part has a wide 9-53 V input and ...
Read more...Auto-ranging benchtop and rackmount power supplies Vepac Electronics
Power Electronics / Power Management
The programmable DC power supply family from Elektro-Automatik (EA) ranges in power from 80 W benchtop devices up to 30 kW in a single chassis. High power density units can be easily paralleled for up ...
Read more...Step-down converter with nano quiescent current Altron Arrow
Power Electronics / Power Management
The ST1PS03 is a nano-quiescent miniaturised synchronous step-down converter which is able to provide up to 400 mA output current with an input voltage ranging from 1,8 V to 5,5 V. This STMicroelectronics ...
Read more...Convection cooled 150 W and 300 W power supplies Vepac Electronics
Power Electronics / Power Management
Cosel announced the addition of 150 W and 300 W free air convection cooled power supplies, the LHP150F and the LHP300F. Designed for industrial applications requiring high levels of safety, they are certified ...
Read more...Microchip further expands GaN RF power offering EBV Electrolink
Power Electronics / Power Management
A significant expansion has been made to Microchip Technology’s gallium nitride (GaN) RF power device portfolio with new MMICs and discrete transistors that cover frequencies up to 20 GHz. The devices ...
Read more...Fujitsu FRAM and ReRAM now available from Mouser TRX Electronics
DSP, Micros & Memory
Fujitsu Semiconductor Memory Solution’s ferroelectric random access memory (FRAM) and large-density resistive random access memory (ReRAM) products are now being distributed by Mouser Electronics.
Fujitsu ...
Read more...Open-frame 80 W DC/DC converter Vepac Electronics
Power Electronics / Power Management
A new 80 W DC/DC converter has been added to Cosel’s value-added STMGF platform. Available in two versions, the STMGFS80 covers all industrial voltages from 9 V to 76 V.
Using Cosel’s efficient MGFS80 ...