Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT



Print this page printer friendly version

Wi-Fi 6 transceiver supports 8x8 MIMO

30 March 2022 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

The QT7860 from onsemi is a Wi-Fi 6 transceiver that operates from 5 to 7 GHz. It can support an 8Tx/8Rx chain for 8x8 MIMO or two independent 4x4 MIMO chains, for bandwidths of 20/40/80/160  MHz in both 4x4 and 8x8  modes. This transceiver has integrated baluns for the Tx (transmit) outputs and Rx (receive) inputs, as well as integrated LNAs (low-noise amplifiers) and a temperature sensor.

The device is a desirable Wi-Fi 6E solution for carriers and service providers of CPE (customer premises equipment) and next-generation Wi-Fi access points and gateways. It allows enhanced performance and reliability for the delivery of mission-critical services over Wi−Fi with data rates as high as 10 Gbps.

For more information contact Andrew Hutton, RF Design, +27 21 555 8400, andrew@rfdesign.co.za, www.rfdesign.co.za


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 21 555 8400
Fax: 086 653 2139
Email: sales@rfdesign.co.za
www: www.rfdesign.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about RF Design


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Access serial devices on the go
RF Design Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
RS-232 and RS-485 interfaces remain widely used in the industrial world because of their reliability, cost-effectiveness and simplicity. However, servicing devices via a serial port usually entails lugging ...

Read more...
Capacitors for DC blocking and RF bypass applications
RF Design Passive Components
The V80 Series of single-layer capacitors from Knowles Precision Devices have a capacitance value of 100 nF and have been designed for DC blocking or RF bypass applications across a broad frequency range. ...

Read more...
NB-IoT/2G peripheral development board
Dizzy Enterprises Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
MikroElektronika has launched NB IoT 4 Click, a compact add-on board for IoT applications such as smart metering, intelligent wearables, security and asset tracking, home appliances, environmental monitoring ...

Read more...
Secure authenticator simplifies IoT device security
EBV Electrolink Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
NXP Semiconductors has announced a new device in its EdgeLock secure authenticator family, designed with the flexibility, adaptability and versatility needed to help ensure security across multiple standards ...

Read more...
Managed Ethernet switches with IP67 protection
Phoenix Contact Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Managed switches for field installation with IP65/IP66/IP67 degrees of protection come in the form of the FL Switch 2600 and 2700 from Phoenix Contact.

Read more...
IO Ninja cuts through Modbus analysis complexity
RF Design Test & Measurement
There is no need to translate every bit of the packet manually – the user just adds the layer to the pipeline and everything is automatically parsed for them.

Read more...
Range of passive and active antennas
Electrocomp Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Kyocera AVX’ antennas are available in standard and custom configurations, using a wide variety of materials to ease antenna integration and maximise performance. The company’s passive antennas boast ...

Read more...
Discrete GaAs pHEMT die covering DC to GHz
RF Design Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The QPD2018D from Qorvo is a discrete, 180 micron GaAs pHEMT transistor (pseudomorphic high-electron-mobility transistor) that operates from DC to 20 GHz. It provides a gain of 14 dB with a power-added ...

Read more...
Temperature-compensated LNA in rugged aluminium housing
RF Design Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Pasternack Enterprises’ PE15A5101 is a temperature-compensated low-noise amplifier (LNA) that operates from 0,5 to 4 GHz. It provides a small signal gain of more than 35 dB with a noise figure of less ...

Read more...
Bluetooth indoor positioning antenna board for commercial end-products
RF Design Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The ANT-B10 antenna board for Bluetooth direction finding and indoor positioning applications has been unveiled by u-blox. Designed for integration into commercial end-products, the board enables low-power, ...

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved