Wi-Fi 6 transceiver supports 8x8 MIMO

The device is a desirable Wi-Fi 6E solution for carriers and service providers of CPE (customer premises equipment) and next-generation Wi-Fi access points and gateways. It allows enhanced performance and reliability for the delivery of mission-critical services over Wi−Fi with data rates as high as 10 Gbps.

The QT7860 from onsemi is a Wi-Fi 6 transceiver that operates from 5 to 7 GHz. It can support an 8Tx/8Rx chain for 8x8 MIMO or two independent 4x4 MIMO chains, for bandwidths of 20/40/80/160 MHz in both 4x4 and 8x8 modes. This transceiver has integrated baluns for the Tx (transmit) outputs and Rx (receive) inputs, as well as integrated LNAs (low-noise amplifiers) and a temperature sensor.

Further reading:

Access serial devices on the go

RF Design Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

...

Read more...

Capacitors for DC blocking and RF bypass applications

RF Design Passive Components

...

Read more...

NB-IoT/2G peripheral development board

Dizzy Enterprises Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

...

Read more...

Secure authenticator simplifies IoT device security

EBV Electrolink Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

...

Read more...

Managed Ethernet switches with IP67 protection

Phoenix Contact Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

Read more...

IO Ninja cuts through Modbus analysis complexity

RF Design Test & Measurement

Read more...

Range of passive and active antennas

Electrocomp Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

...

Read more...

Discrete GaAs pHEMT die covering DC to GHz

RF Design Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

...

Read more...

Temperature-compensated LNA in rugged aluminium housing

RF Design Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

...

Read more...

Bluetooth indoor positioning antenna board for commercial end-products

RF Design Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

...

Read more...

RS-232 and RS-485 interfaces remain widely used in the industrial world because of their reliability, cost-effectiveness and simplicity. However, servicing devices via a serial port usually entails luggingThe V80 Series of single-layer capacitors from Knowles Precision Devices have a capacitance value of 100 nF and have been designed for DC blocking or RF bypass applications across a broad frequency range.MikroElektronika has launched NB IoT 4 Click, a compact add-on board for IoT applications such as smart metering, intelligent wearables, security and asset tracking, home appliances, environmental monitoringNXP Semiconductors has announced a new device in its EdgeLock secure authenticator family, designed with the flexibility, adaptability and versatility needed to help ensure security across multiple standardsManaged switches for field installation with IP65/IP66/IP67 degrees of protection come in the form of the FL Switch 2600 and 2700 from Phoenix Contact.There is no need to translate every bit of the packet manually – the user just adds the layer to the pipeline and everything is automatically parsed for them.Kyocera AVX’ antennas are available in standard and custom configurations, using a wide variety of materials to ease antenna integration and maximise performance. The company’s passive antennas boastThe QPD2018D from Qorvo is a discrete, 180 micron GaAs pHEMT transistor (pseudomorphic high-electron-mobility transistor) that operates from DC to 20 GHz. It provides a gain of 14 dB with a power-addedPasternack Enterprises’ PE15A5101 is a temperature-compensated low-noise amplifier (LNA) that operates from 0,5 to 4 GHz. It provides a small signal gain of more than 35 dB with a noise figure of lessThe ANT-B10 antenna board for Bluetooth direction finding and indoor positioning applications has been unveiled by u-blox. Designed for integration into commercial end-products, the board enables low-power,